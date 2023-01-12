SBC starts accepting applications for the third edition of the SBC Awards North America

YES Network Yankees Clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits will return to host the highly-anticipated SBC Awards North America ceremony, an event that recognises and celebrates excellence in the sports betting and iGaming industry.

Set to take place in New York City on May 11, the lavish ceremony will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit North America, the premier industry event in the United States.

Event organizer SBC has announced the opening of the nominations process (January 12) that will last until Friday, 17 February. Companies working in the sports betting and iGaming sectors in the United States and Canada are eligible to apply for the awards. There are 30 award categories, including three separate categories celebrating Tribal operators, regulators and leaders, suitable for companies of all sizes — operators, affiliates and suppliers — from major international brands to new market entrants.

An independent panel of expert judges will review the submissions and determine the shortlists and winners.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of SBC, said: “The sports betting and iGaming industry in North America is filled with opportunities and challenges for companies of all sizes. With a constantly evolving market, both established players and new entrants must navigate a landscape full of opportunities and obstacles.

“The SBC Awards North America 2023 is a chance to recognize and honor those who have thrived in the face of uncertainty, outperforming their competitors through their exceptional services as B2B or B2C companies.

“We are excited to host operator, affiliate, and supplier guests at this year’s awards ceremony and provide a night full of networking and valuable connections.”



Previous editions of the SBC Awards North America have been highly-anticipated events and this year’s 600 guests can expect luxurious hospitality and networking opportunities. Last year’s roster of winners included companies such as Better Collective, BetMGM, BettorEdge, Catena North America, Caesars Sportsbook, Design Works Gaming, DraftKings, Entain, Sportradar, Sports Data IO, and White Hat Gaming.



Here are the 30 categories companies can apply for:



Sportsbook of the Year

Casino Operator of the Year

Socially Responsible Operator of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Marketing Campaign & Sponsorship of the Year

Social Gaming Operator of the Year

Tribal Gaming Operator of the Year

Tribal Regulator of the Year

Tribal Leader of the Year

Sports Affiliate of the Year

Casino Affiliate of the Year

Sports Media Company of the Year

Acquisition & Retention Partner

Sportsbook Supplier of the Year

Casino Supplier of the Year

Lottery Supplier of the Year

Platform Provider of the Year

Rising Star In Sports Betting

Rising Star In Casino

Sports Data Product

Live Betting & Gaming Product

Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product

Marketing & Services Provider of the Year

Industry Innovation of the Year

Player Protection Service Provider of the Year

Leader of the Year

Employer of the Year

Payment Solution of the Year

Payment Innovation of the Year

Compliance Solution & Partner of the Year

A separate ticket is required to attend the ceremony. For enquiries about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets for the SBC Awards North America ceremony please contact [email protected].

The shortlists will be announced on March 6, 2023, followed by a review of the nominations by the judges to decide who the winners will be. Nominate here.