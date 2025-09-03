Share Facebook

Financial troubles at sportsbook provider Metric Gaming impact Dutch offerings of Betnation and ComeOn…

The sports betting solution provider Metric Gaming is set to shut down all operations due to a lack of volume and revenues from its client roster. The news has not yet been confirmed by Metric, but it follows the announcement that Betnation and ComeOn, two Dutch-facing Metric clients, had halted trading as of this Monday.

Betnation and ComeOn are said to be working on new supply deals with betting solutions providers, while ComeOn operates its own brands as well as 888’s Dutch-facing website. The two companies announced the partnership at the end of July as part of a deal that sees 888 parent company Evoke re-enter the Dutch with ComeOn managing the brand’s day-to-day operations. However, ComeOn told SBC News that 888’s Dutch sportsbook is operating on its own proprietary platform.

However, ComeOn’s own-brand iGaming products are provided via a PAM agreement with Bragg Gaming in the Netherlands since 2022, but it provides its sports betting portfolio via Metric. As of Tuesday, the ‘Sportsbook’ tab on the comeon.nl website did not redirect to its betting offers.

As for Betnation, CEO Robert Schouten told the group’s players: “We’ve always focused on a reliable and responsible product. Sometimes that means taking a step back. But we’ll be back, better and more future-proof. Players can count on that.”

Metric Gaming has been operating for more than 10 years, having launched in 2011 and, according to industry sources, its solution is generally well regarded. However, because of a small client base it has been unable to generate enough margins and revenues to keep going. The group also tried to find a buyer, but without success.

The news follows last week’s announcement that the UK-facing horse racing-focused operator Betzone, which operated on the Metric platform, had switched and gone live on GIG’s SportX betting solution. Betzone launched in January on GIG’s CoreX PAM and switched to GIG’s betting solution in the past few weeks.

