Exploring the Future of Digital Trust: Web 3.0 & Blockchain Academy at SBC Summit 2025

Delegates at SBC Summit 2025 will gain hands-on experience in Web 3.0 and blockchain through a new academy dedicated to decentralised technologies. The programme includes practical workshops, discussions, and a live session with marketing powerhouse Gary Vaynerchuk.

The academy is part of SBC’s new Tech Academies programme, a series of interactive learning tracks built to deliver practical skills across four key areas: AI, marketing, Web 3.0 & blockchain, and gamification.

On Wednesday, 17 September, the Web 3.0 & Blockchain Academy will bring together Web3 founders, technologists, blockchain developers, compliance experts, and business leaders. Through panels, workshops, and live Q&A sessions, delegates will learn how these technologies are being built and used, and what they mean for the industry’s future.

Discussing the Web 3.0 & Blockchain Academy, SBC Founder and CEO Rasmus Sojmark said: “What excites me about Web 3.0 and blockchain is how they let people take back control of things that really matter: data, identity, even finances. Instead of relying on centralised platforms, users are starting to own these themselves. That shift is something every business needs to understand, because it will reshape how our industry works.”

The academy will commence with the panel ‘Web 3.0 & Blockchain in Context’. Setting the scene for the afternoon ahead, the panel will bring together experts Borget Sebastien (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Jordi Baylina (Founder, ZisK) and panel moderator Eddie Marques (CEO & Founder, Web3 District) to discuss how Web 3.0 and blockchain came to be, as well as their enormous potential for changing both business and society as we know it.

Afterwards, delegates can take part in a live Ask Me Anything with Gary Vaynerchuk. In ‘NFTs, Crypto & Blockchain: Beyond The Buzz – What Actually Matters AMA’, he will tackle common misconceptions around NFTs, blockchain, crypto and esports, exploring where these technologies deliver genuine value and how businesses can apply them to drive engagement and growth.

After a networking break, the academy will continue with a series of 20-minute workshops. The sessions will look at practical uses of Web3 and blockchain, including data protection, contract automation, and compliance.

Exploring the future innovations in digital data sharing is the workshop titled ‘The Ultimate Digital You — Control Your ID, IP & Data Like a Boss’. Led by expert Ingo Ruebe (CEO, KILT Protocol), the panel will examine how blockchain allows people to verify their identity without oversharing and how Web3 tools can help protect data and intellectual property.

The workshop “Real Money = Real Traffic. No Bots Allowed,” led by Ahmed Al Balaghi, CEO of Biconomy, will focus on helping businesses build sustainable growth and long-term loyalty rather than chasing empty metrics. It will tackle one of the biggest challenges in digital engagement: the rise of bots and fake traffic. Al Balaghi will show how blockchain, gamification, and AI can be used to verify real users, filter out fake activity, and reward genuine community participation.

Shifting the focus to Web3’s role in legal compliance is the workshop ‘Really Smart Contracts — On-Chain Bureaucracy, Upgraded’. Led by Jason Meyers (Lead Architect & Founder, AuditChain), the workshop will explore how blockchain is rewriting the rulebook for legal compliance. Drawing on his expertise in Web3 and finance, Meyers will explain how smart contracts can turn agreements into self-executing code, automating payments, enforcing deliveries, and reducing inefficiencies.

Additionally, the academy will feature workshops exploring the practical applications of Web 3.0 and blockchain across AI innovation, automation, crypto payments, and regulatory compliance. Delegates will be able to attend a live demonstration on building AI-powered applications without coding, learn how intelligent agents and automated payments can streamline operations, and hear first-hand accounts on how to successfully build a crypto-based startup.

The Web 3.0 & Blockchain Academy will feature at the upcoming SBC Summit 2025, SBC’s global flagship event, taking place at Feira Internacional de Lisboa and MEO Arena from 16–18 September. The summit will also host a six-track conference, a 135,000 square meter exhibition, the Affiliate Leaders Summit and Payment Expert Summit, plus a full schedule of evening networking events.

Participation in the Tech Academies is exclusively for Expo+ and VIP Event Pass holders only.

You can RSVP to attend our tech academies here.

VIP Event Pass: Access to the show floor, all networking areas and conference sessions, complimentary food and drink from the summit’s food festival and access to exclusive evening networking sessions and parties.

Group VIP Event Pass: Get your passes for just €400 each when you purchase for three or more people (a saving of €200 per ticket!) – perfect for bringing your team along.

Expo+ Pass: Access to the show floor, conference sessions and daytime networking only.

Expo Only Pass: Our free option, which gives you access to the show floor only. This is perfect for individuals from outside the gaming industry who want to explore potential partnerships. Please note that this will not grant you access to our academies.

Operator and Affiliate Passes: Operators and affiliates are eligible for a free VIP event pass. Simply apply.