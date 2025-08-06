Share Facebook

Data from bet365 from the UEFA Women’s Euro further hammers home the increased engagement women’s football is getting from consumers across the business landscape.

Media engagement with the Euro 2025 was very strong this year. Perhaps the most notable match was the England vs Wales group stage game, which brought in 4.4 million viewers.

While this figure was obviously eclipsed by the millions of people who watched the semi-finals and final, the group stage game was notable for one thing – the 4.4 million who tuned in were nearly double than those who watched Chelsea vs Paris Saint Germain in the final of the newly expanded and heavily promoted FIFA Club World Cup.

It is no surprise then that this media engagement translates into betting engagement. Bet365 has revealed to SBC News that it saw a 44% increase in takes and a 64% increase in betslips against the 2022 Women’s Euros.

The final, which saw 9/4 underdog England (Betfair odds) prevail against 4/9 favourites Spain to claim their second Euros trophy in a row, saw a 63% increase and a 56% increase in stakes in betslips on bet365, again compared to the 2022 tournament.

Steve Freeth, the firm’s Sports and Trading Expert, said: “The interest in Women’s football continues to grow at a rate of knots and having a successful Lionesses team certainly helps from a UK turnover perspective. The cherry on top being a number of bookmaker-friendly results at the business end of the tournament.”

Women’s football winning ways

Euro 2022 was already a tournament which exceeded expectations for bookmakers, with Entain’s Managing Director UK and Ireland, Julie Doleman, commenting at the time that women’s football had seen ‘a phenomenal rise in popularity in recent years, generating an incredible buzz for the sport’.

Three years later, engagement with Euro 2025 was not just seen by bet365, with Betfair telling SBC News that the England team’s on-pitch success had ‘definitely inspired punters’ with the exchange taking more bets on the Lionesses than any other team.

Other operators have made similar observations. Midnite, a relative newcomer to UK betting, described the tournament as “one of the biggest betting events of the summer” – although the bookmaker’s data did show that the FIFA Club World Cup generated more interest.

A noticeable difference in bet365’s data was international representation, however, reflecting the global portfolio of the brand which is active across Europe, in North America and Latin America.

England still featured in the firm’s top 10 fixtures for betting activity, representing 24.75% of betslips and 23.4% of stakes. These were England v Spain, Sweden v England and England v Italy.

Demonstrating bet365’s international activity, however, Italy and Spain both appeared in the 10 most popular fixtures four times, including the fixture against each other.

This may suggest that women’s football is growing as a betting event not just in the UK but internationally, with national team tournaments like the Euros and World Cup spearheading its growth.

