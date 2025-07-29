Share Facebook

England’s Women’s Euro 2025 victory not only made history on the pitch, it also marked a major milestone in betting activity, according to UK-newcomer Midnite.

The operator revealed that the tournament was one of its strongest summer performers, with the final alone out doing major events such as men’s Wimbledon and the Betfred World Matchplay.

Only Royal Ascot, the UEFA Nations League final and FIFA Club World Cup ranked higher in terms of revenue.

“From a trading perspective, it turned out to be one of the biggest betting events of the summer,” commented Ben Cullen, Head of Trading at Midnite.

“In fact, when we look back at our top events over the past two months, the Women’s Euros final was our third biggest overall, beaten only by the FIFA Club World Cup final and the UEFA Nations League final.”

Strong interest and patriotic betting

A report from the London-headquartered betting firm revealed that England games drove the most activity throughout the tournament, with a clear rise in engagement and revenue as the Lionesses progressed round by round.

This isn’t a hugely surprising trend when patriotic punting is considered, with data from various bookmakers showing customers engaging heavily with their national teams across both men’s and women’s Euros and World Cups.

“We leaned in heavily with price boosts across the Euros and, while these helped drive engagement, they weren’t without risk,” Cullen explained. “In the final, for example, we offered a Super Boost on England to lift the trophy – it was incredibly popular, and that alone saw us pay out a hefty chunk.”

However, while Midnite came out ahead on certain markets, particularly Match Result, the tournament as a whole ended up as a loss for the operator, which the firm attributed mainly to those high-value boosts.

The most active market was Total Goals, where bettors had a slight edge. Match Result followed in popularity, but it was the price boosts that ultimately became Midnite’s biggest loss-maker.

“We were aggressive with the value on offer and customers capitalised,” Cullen added.

Women’s football a mainstay

Following on from the Lioness’ win in the 2022 Euros, this year’s edition saw an even wider shift in bettor behaviour. Women’s football, Cullen noted, is now being treated as a core part of the sports betting calendar – no longer a niche or novelty.

Midnite is not the only operator that experienced a major rise in betting activity. Betfair told SBC News this week that this summer’s tournament delivered some of the highest ever volumes for women’s sport on its platform.

Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie, said: “The Women’s Euros have proven very popular with punters, in fact we’ve already seen more volume on the Betfair Exchange this tournament, with the final still to come, compared to the entire tournament in 2022.

“England’s heroic performances have definitely inspired punters and we have taken more bets on the games featuring the Lionesses than any of the others during this tournament.”

Cullen agreed that the tournament is becoming a core part of the calendar, and punters are approaching it with confidence and enthusiasm. “That’s great for the sport, and it’s exciting for us as bookmakers,” he added.

Looking ahead, Cullen added that the Euros acted as a strong lead-in to the domestic season – energising punters and giving many the confidence to carry momentum into August.

He concluded: “While we didn’t come out ahead overall, the tournament was a huge success in terms of engagement, growth, and momentum. For us at Midnite, it’s another sign that the women’s game has well and truly arrived.”

It’s been a busy year for Midnite, with the Women’s Euros only adding to this. The operator has been building out its sportsbook and casino offering, rolling out new Bet Boosts and rewards features while sharpening its mobile-first approach for a younger audience.

On the brand front, Midnite has also been upping its visibility through several sponsorships including a tie-up with Premier League club Southampton as well as major events like the FIFA Club World Cup, helping to cement its place among the UK’s new wave of betting brands.

