Neosurf initiates iGaming Daily takeover for a week of payment insights 

There’s a different look to iGaming Daily this week as we have a takeover from Neosurf.

Led by Andrea McGeachin, CEO of Neosurf, the pay and play specialists will be welcoming a range of special guests to provide their expertise on all things payments and player protection.

The takeover kicks off on Tuesday when Andrea is joined by Shelley White, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), who talks about the role of her organisation, RGC’s recent Discovery Conference and the latest trends in player protection.

During the episode, Shelley highlights the work done by the RGC to educate young people on responsible gaming before they reach the legal age to gamble in their region.

She says: “We’re in high schools with kids talking about what gambling is, what gaming is, the intersection, what the risks are, how to mitigate those risks to start preparing them because they’re thinking about [gambling], they’re talking about it with their friends and with family and hearing about it in ads and we want to ensure that they’re getting the best possible information”

On Wednesday, attention turns to iGaming as Andrea chats with the CEO of White Hat Studios, Andy Whitworth. He talks about his 20 years in the iGaming industry and also explains the secrets behind White Hat’s successful expansion into the US.

Andy puts particular focus on White Hat’s Jackpot Royale which he says has been received well since “there aren’t really many good jackpot products in the US”.

It’s back to player protection on Thursday as Bill Pascrell III, Partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group, joins Andrea to give his take on the latest trends in responsible gaming.

Although he describes it as an “exciting time” for the responsible gaming market he expresses his disappointment with some operators, describing what they are doing as “more fluff than stuff”.

Ending the week, Andrea dives into the world of gambling research as she welcomes the Director of Research at the UNLV International Gaming Institute, Kasra Ghaharian to the show.

After explaining the role of the International Gaming Institute and his own journey from avid poker player to gambling researcher, Kasra digs deeper into some of his latest research and explains how data provided by payment companies can be used to identify problem gambling behaviour.

To make sure you don’t miss out on this week of insightful interviews on iGaming Daily, make sure to follow the show on LinkedIn and wherever you get your favourite podcasts from.