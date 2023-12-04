SBC announces six promotions in media team

Share Facebook

Betting & gaming media and events company SBC has made a series of promotions within its team to strengthen and freshen up its approach across the landscape of its media activities.

Martyn Elliott, Senior Media Manager, has been promoted to the new role of Media Project Director where he will be responsible for bringing new media products to the market, such as the recently launched PlayerProtectionHub.com and the Digital Innovation Series, which uses SBC’s proprietary digital conference environment.

Craig Davies, long-standing editor of SBC Media’s gaming news portals CasinoBeats and SlotBeats, has been promoted to Senior Media Manager. Davies will now work under SBC’s Media Director Chris Murphy, and directly with SBC’s many media clients.

Murphy added: “Craig will be a fantastic addition and immediately a huge asset to the media team. He’s a highly skilled writer, has forged excellent relationships with our media clients, and has a keen understanding of exactly how to tell their stories.”

Filling the vacancy created by Davies’ promotion is Joe Streeter, who will move across from his editorship at Payment Expert and Insider Sport to head up the Gaming Team, incorporating CasinoBeats and SlotBeats. Streeter is a vastly experienced industry journalist, with over six years at SBC, and will look to carry on his success in growing both Payment Expert and Insider Sport, to further cement CasinoBeats and SlotBeats as the premier locations for news and editorial insight in the gaming world.

SBC News Senior Journalist Ted Orme-Claye has been promoted to Editor of Payment Expert and Insider Sport, and will turn the skills, knowledge and reputation he’s built during his tenure on SBC News, toward growing both Payment Expert and Insider Sport. Orme-Claye will be tasked with growing the reputation of the portals in the payments, and sports business industries respectively.

In LATAM Lucía Gando has been promoted to the position of Editor at SBC Noticias, SBC Media’s spanish-language, LatAm-facing news portal. Gando is approaching her fourth year at SBC, and her promotion from the role of Features Editor, wherein she built strong relationships with SBC’s media clients to go along with her expansive network, will ensure SBC Noticias remains as the industry leader in the region. Her team will continue to work closely with former Head of B2B Media (LatAm) Lucia Mouriño, who has moved across to SBC Events as VP of Relationships – LatAm.

Finally Anaya McDonald has been promoted to the role of Multimedia Producer, and will bring her strong work-ethic, enthusiasm and production skills to SBC Media’s growing multimedia portfolio. Working under SBC Multimedia Editor James Ross, McDonald will play a key role in the production of SBC Media’s podcast network, including the popular daily podcast iGaming Daily, the returning SBC Leader’s podcast, and the newly launched Behind The Badge and Cinema Reels, ensuring consistent quality across the shows.

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron remarked on the personnel movements: “We’re extremely fortunate to have such a strong team at SBC Media, meaning announcements such as these are delivered with optimism and excitement. It’s fantastic that we have been able to announce no fewer than six promotions within the team and I anticipate they will take to their new roles seamlessly, and bring their skills and enthusiasm to bring our news network to even greater heights.”