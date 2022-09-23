The industry gathered at the majestic Palau National to celebrate the SBC Awards 2022 winners

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betsson Group celebrated a triple success and safeguarded the prestigious Casino Operator of the Year title during last night’s SBC Awards 2022 ceremony at Palau National.

Apart from recognition for its casino offerings, Betsson was also awarded the Best Affiliate Program of the Year title and received the newly-introduced Western European Operator of the Year award.

Last year’s Sportsbook Operator of the Year winner, Bet365, also managed to hold the throne after they secured a win in one of the most contested categories of the night.

The ninth edition of the SBC Awards was co-hosted by the leading news and sports broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and former Valencia, Lazio, Barcelona and Middlesbrough star Gaizka Mendieta. The winners of the 45 operator, affiliate, supplier and payment categories were announced in front of 800 senior sports betting and iGaming industry executives.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “Some very fierce competitors and such a fun-filled ceremony! The Awards night is something I always look forward to as it reminds us that hard work pays off and teaches us to recognise the achievements of our peers. Congratulations to all the winners!”

The victors in the operator section of the awards also included Coolbet (Northern European Operator of the Year), Kaizen Gaming (Southern European Operator of the Year), and Parimatch Ukraine (Eastern European Operator of the Year). Betway Group extended its dominance in the Esports Operator of the Year category.

The affiliate section saw three companies coming out victorious. Raketech Group took home the Affiliate Product Innovation of the Year award, repeating its 2021 success. Gambling.com won the Casino Affiliate of the Year trophy, and Better Collective also stood its ground by securing the Sports Affiliate of the Year award two years in a row.

In the supplier section of the awards, the fiercely contested Sportsbook Supplier of the Year title went to Sportradar Group, and the Casino/Slots Developer of the Year award went to Relax Gaming.

There were also victories for Pinnacle (Esports Supplier of the Year), OpenBet (Land-based Betting & Gaming Product), Evolution (Live Casino Supplier), and Playtech (Platform Provider of the Year).

Moving onto the rising stars, Uplatform was awarded the Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software trophy, while PopOK Gaming won the Rising Star in Casino Innovation/Software award.

In the four payment categories, IDnow was crowned the Fraud & Compliance Solution of the Year, and OKTO was recognised as the Mobile Payment Solution of the Year. Trustly secured two awards as both the Payment Innovation of the Year and the Payment Solution of the Year.

The ceremony also honoured not one but two company leaders, as David Flynn from Glitnor Group and Katerina Biloruska from Parimatch Foundation both received the Leader of the Year award.

Please click here to view the winners for all 45 of the awards.