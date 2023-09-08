Teresa Fiore appointment ‘key marker’ of EPIC’s US expansion

Share Facebook

EPIC Risk Management has revealed Teresa Fiore as the company’s new VP of Partnerships.

The gambling harm minimisation consultancy cited its continued expansion in the US, stating that this has led to the key appointment.

Joining from PointsBet – where she held the role of Manager of Responsible Gambling and Corporate Social Responsibility for several years – Fiore will now apply her experience in the gambling industry to work alongside partners of EPIC.

Paul Buck, CEO of EPIC Risk Management, commented: “This appointment is a key marker of the expansion that EPIC continues to make within the US.

“We’re delighted to bring Teresa’s extensive knowledge and vital experience into our organisation and value the perspective that she can bring from both a regulatory and industry angle.”

Meanwhile, Fiore has previously represented the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for five years as Programme Manager of Research and Responsible Gaming, where she oversaw state-wide responsible gambling programmes for land-based casinos.

She now joins the gambling harm consultancy – which was formed in 2013, and has worked in 28 countries during its first decade of activity. Some of its partners include Chelsea FC, Entain and Kindred.

“I’m very excited to start as the VP of partnerships, overseeing the growth in the US market, which is obviously a huge opportunity for EPIC,” Fiore said on her appointment.

“I have known and thought very highly of the EPIC team for a number of years and we’re very much aligned in our thinking and approach to safer gambling.”

Last week, EPIC Risk Management announced the addition of former Premier League and international footballer Simon Haworth who will now help deliver its education sessions on gambling-related harm.