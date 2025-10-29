Share Facebook

Italy’s online gambling licensees must declare their principal domain for commercial activities by 13 November 2025, as the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM) enforces a key measure of the country’s reorganised online gambling regime.

The instruction, issued via a new circular by ADM’s Remote Gaming and Betting Office, signed by Antonio Giuliani, mandates that all licensed operators can only operate under a single official website to ensure greater transparency and control of remote gaming activities.

Under the order, all successful concessionaires must formally communicate the URL of their official website to the ADM by 31 October 2025, even if it is already active. From mid-November, any other domain names, mirror sites or “skins” linked to a licensee’s main portal must be deactivated and removed from DNS records, in collaboration with Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The ADM stated that the directive aims to end the proliferation of multiple domains used by licensed operators and strengthen the traceability of player activity, a core principle of Italy’s newly restructured online regime.

Temporary redirects will be permitted only until 31 December 2025, and exclusively for operators forming part of temporary business consortiums (RTI) to ensure continuity for existing player accounts during the transition phase.

ADM warned that failure to comply with the new provisions will result in suspension of operations, while repeated violations may lead to the revocation of a concession.

Last month, ADM confirmed that, as it stands, the agency has issued licences to 46 operators (both foreign and domestic), covering a total of 52 individual concessions. The figure reflects the first wave of approvals under the new regime, ahead of Italy’s full market activation in 2026.

One of the principal objectives behind the reorganisation of Italy’s online gambling sector has been to reduce the number of active brands in the market and to eliminate “skin sites” that previously allowed operators to promote a singular product or vertical to consumers.

Under the new rules, operators are prohibited from operating secondary websites to advertise or promote products and services separately. Instead, each licence holder must market all gambling activities under a single authorised domain, for example Betfair.it, bet365.it, or Stake.it.

In its closing note, the ADM confirmed that Lotto, Scratch & Win, and SuperEnalotto concessionaires will receive formal authorisations by 7 November to collect stakes and manage games on behalf of new online licence holders already approved under the regime.

The new order forms part of ADM’s wider effort to consolidate market oversight, following the launch of Italy’s updated nine-year online gaming concessions — each valued at €7m — and to prepare for the full commercial activation of the regime in 2026.