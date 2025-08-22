Share Facebook

It’s been four years into the launch of Germany’s centralised self-exclusion system, and policymakers can boast that it works.

Launched in August 2021, the OASIS system was hailed as one of the core building pillars of GlüStV 2021 – the legislature that had re-regulated Germany’s online gambling market just a few weeks prior.

One look at the newly-published OASIS statistics going back to January 2022, and it shows why the above rings true.

For the period spanning January 2022 to July 2025, there have been almost 350,000 Germans who have recognised signs of problem gambling in their own behaviour and thus have sought support from OASIS.

A key safer gambling component under the GlüStV 2021 mandate is that all licensed online gambling providers must not only be connected to OASIS, but also have a 24-hour instant self-exclusion button available on their pages at all times.

Since May 2024, the number of people utilising this option has been averaging around 44,000 per month. The highest value on record was recorded at 56,844 people in December, 2024, with surges around the New Year holidays being typical across the board.

Data encompassing longer self-bans has also shown interesting results, as the total duration is determined by the player themselves – with the minimum being three months.

A total of 182,057 people self-excluded for one year – the largest group in the report. In comparison, bans of any size between five to 10 years were preferred by the least amount of people – only 7,459.

Interestingly, a total of 22,381 chose to self-exclude themselves for more than 10 years. Bans between one and two years were selected by the second most numerous group (58,003).

One of the intricacies of Germany and how it is governed is the need to assign any of the sixteen federal states as a co-adminstrator of federal services.

Because OASIS is a federal service, the rights to operate it were won by the federal state of Hesse, who is also responsible for keeping track and publishing the national self-exclusion data.

As a sidenote, the national gambling regulator of Germany will now publish quarterly data on the size of the regulated online market.

Hopes are that this, combined with OASIS, will help point the German market in the right direction – though many companies are still struggling to turn a profit with tax burdens and continuing difficult market adjustments since the GlüStV 2021 regime began.