GRAI posts guideline for new Irish gambling licences

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has published its Licensing Application Guidelines for B2C and B2B businesses that seek to participate in Ireland’s new gambling regime.

The guidelines have been drafted on the provision of the Gambling Regulation Act of 2024 (GRA) — the framework that will modernise Ireland’s gambling market. New licences issued under the GRA will succeed the previous joint-regulatory system of the Betting Act 1931 and the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956.

As of 4 March 2025, the GRAI has assumed full responsibilities for the governance of Irish gambling and the forthcoming relaunch of a new regulatory regime. The GRAI has formed its leadership team led by President and Chief Executive Marie Ann Caulfield and Chairman Paul Quinn.

While no specific date has been set for the launch of new licences, the Irish government has indicated its intention to open the regulated gambling market in 2026.

In the meantime, the GRAI has advised operators as follows: “We intend to accept online applications for both in-person and remote Business-to-Consumer Betting licences later this year. In the interim, existing and prospective gambling operators are encouraged to apply for and renew licensing under existing arrangements with the Revenue Commissioners, under the Betting Act 1931 and the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956.

“Lottery licence and permit applications will continue to be assessed by the District Courts and An Garda Síochána respectively until new licensing arrangements are in place.”

Prior to publishing its guidelines, the GRAI responded to queries on licensing related to the structure of the application fee model, the length of licences, and the eligibility of EU and foreign-based businesses to apply. These clarifications were welcomed by stakeholders seeking to understand the operational scope and cross-border applicability of the new regulatory framework.

The GRAI has published a seven-step process to guide applicants through the new licensing regime. Among the key obligations is the requirement to publish a Notice of Intention at least 28 days prior to submitting an application.

Applications will undergo a thorough review based on a risk-based assessment model. As part of this process, the GRAI must be made fully aware of the business’s complete ownership structure, including its beneficial owners, officers, and overall business model.

Following the application review, the GRAI will issue a decision notification, and licensees will be subject to ongoing post-application obligations, including the duty to report any material changes in ownership, operations, or regulatory status.

As it stands, the GRAI plans to begin accepting online applications for B2C betting licences in late 2025, with the full regulatory market expected to launch in 2026, subject to further announcements by the government. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to prepare documentation and monitor GRAI communications for confirmed timelines.