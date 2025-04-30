Share Facebook

Coolbet has partnered with Oddin.gg to enhance its esports coverage, perhaps noting the popularity of this market among Latin American audiences.

The deal will first involve the integration of Oddin.gg’s Odds Feed to deliver scalable esports betting coverage. Coolbet is likely looking to meet growing demand for esports betting, which has been taking off considerably over the past decade.

Latin American consumers in partiuclar are keen on esports betting, with Coolbet active in some of the region’s biggest markets like Peru and Chile. There is also a solid foundation for esports betting in the company’s founding market of Europe, where it was founded in Estonia and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Christian Erlandsson, Director of Sports at Coolbet, commented: “Working with Oddin.gg has exceeded our expectations, both in terms of product performance and the relationship itself.

“We’ve seen a strong impact since launch, and we’ve appreciated how smooth and responsive their team has been.”

The deal pursues the Estonian operator’s ongoing global expansion strategy, which has also previously placed great focus on Latin America as well as Europe.

“What’s been especially refreshing is that we’re already moving beyond day-to-day operations to explore new ways of working together—like joint industry panels and knowledge-sharing initiatives,” Erlandsson added.

No brakes for Oddin.gg

The collaboration also includes joint education initiatives and local engagement programs. Since going live late last year, the integration has already seen an 80% increase in GGR from November 2024 to March 2025.

The move comes as the esports industry continues to grow at a rapid rate. In 2025, there are an estimated 640.8 million global esports viewers, which is a significant increase from the 215.2 million in 2020.

“Coolbet is an ambitious and forward-thinking partner,” added Marek Suchar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Oddin.gg. “From the very start, they were clear about what they wanted to achieve, and it’s been a pleasure to support their growth with our solutions.

“We’re proud to share that Oddin.gg was selected over other providers based on product quality and vision. And as we deepen this collaboration, we’re excited about what we can build together – not just in terms of numbers, but in how esports betting is delivered to Coolbet’s end users.”

This year, Oddin.gg has also announced a deal with Bayes Esports to power esports-traded products via Bayes Live Match Data.

Bayes Esports is the official live data rights supplier for CS2 and Dota 2 esports data through its partnerships with ESL FACEIT Group, Elisa Esports, Relog, and others. Oddin.gg now powers its data offering with the official match data from these esports tournaments.