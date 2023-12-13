Finixio recruits Sacha Kinser as Head of Gambling Content

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Finixio has announced the appointment of Sacha Kinser to the new position of Head of Gambling Content, overseeing editorial disciplines across its sports betting and igaming media network.

An expert in SEO and brand building, Kinser joins Finixio from Game Lounge, where she most recently served as Head of Content for the Malta-based affiliate marketing network.

Finixio confirmed that Kinser will lead a department of 24 staff writers hired to expand the reach of the firm’s betting/gaming network of 20 websites, including the flagship portals of www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

“I am thrilled to join Finixio, a company that stands out as being at the forefront of innovation and excellence,” said Kinser.

“My role here extends beyond a job title; it is an opportunity for me to leverage my leadership skills to actively nurture and develop a strong, cohesive team. I am committed to fostering talent and potential, driving us to not only meet our goals but also to set new industry standards through our unified vision and collaborative effort.”

2023 has seen Finixio expand its editorial capacities, hiring experienced journalists from leading publishers including The Daily Mail, The Daily Express, and The Telegraph Group.

The appointment of Kinser was welcomed by Neil Roarty, Finixio’s Head of North America and key stakeholder in the firm’s igaming media growth.

“We are investing strongly in our gambling content team now to make sure we are well placed to benefit from the additional opportunities we expect to open up over the coming years,” said Roarty. “We are delighted to have secured someone as experienced in the igaming market as Sacha and expect her leadership to play a key role in the company’s success in the future.”