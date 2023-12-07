MGA’s Rachel Bezzina to chair GREF AML Working Group

Share Facebook

The Gambling Regulators European Forum (GREF) has appointed Rachel Bezzina, AML Manager of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), to co-chair its newly established AML Working Group.

Rachel Bezzina will co-chair the Working Group alongside Christophe Vidal, the Chief Coordinator of AML and Fraud Monitoring for l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) – France’s National Gambling Authority.

GREF is a forum for European gaming regulators, serving as a meeting place and an exchange of views among its members on issues relating to gaming, particularly in regulation, supervision, control of operators, and the gaming industry.

Although AML regulations exist at the European Union level, implementation varies at the local level across jurisdictions.

The new AML working group aims to facilitate information exchange between members to prevent the exploitation of gaming businesses for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Within this group, AML experts will share insights into best practices, trends, and developments, and consider any necessary joint actions. The AML Working Group marks the fifth group to be created by GREF, along with Responsible Gambling, Digital & Innovation, InfoStat, and Enforcement.