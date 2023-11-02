Share Facebook

Global betting platform provider Playbook Engineering, has announced the expansion of its executive team this week with the appointment of Jonathan Chilton as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In a statement confirming the move, the firm said that the hire marks the latest in a series of appointments within the business over the past few months. Chilton’s arrival follows on from Luke Cousins joining the company as Commercial Director in July.

Chilton comes with an extensive track record, with more than 19 years of industry experience. He joins Playbook from GM Gaming Limited, a Betway Group limited company, which is part of Super Group/SGHC. During his tenure there he held various positions over the past six years including CEO/COO, Operations Director and Executive Director.

Previously, Chilton has worked in South Africa, including 12 years at Osiris Trading working within a variety of roles at the Johannesburg-based company.

The firm noted: “With Playbook continuing to expand its offering on a global scale, Chilton brings a vast knowledge of operational and strategic management, governance and compliance to his position.

“This latest appointment enhances Playbook’s reputation as a global player within sports and casino, thanks to its state-of-the-art development of its technology whilst providing the best player experience on the market.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chilton said: “I am delighted to join Playbook at such a critical point in their journey and am very excited about contributing to the company’s strategy and ambition to take their platform global.

“I have inherited an amazing team from my predecessor and hope to build on its success and potential, but also looking at maturing regulated markets such as in the US or Ontario, which can be difficult markets to penetrate but ultimately very valuable.”