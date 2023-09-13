Data.Bet introduces ‘redefining’ Player Props to Valorant

Share Facebook

Data.Bet has launched the Player Props feature for the Valorant video game following its debut in CS:GO earlier this year.

Player Props is set to ‘redefine the eSports betting experience’, whilst Data.Bet’s partners with a presence in Valorant already offer their users this what is being described as a ‘game-changing’ feature.

Developed internally by Data.Bet, the feature was originally introduced in February within CS:GO, and is now accessible to Valorant fans.

Chief Product Officer for Data.Bet, Alex Kozachenko, commented: “The introduction of Player Props in Valorant demonstrates our commitment to innovation and personalised engagement in the eSports betting sector.

“We believe that this feature not only enriches the user experience but also presents a significant opportunity for operators to stand out and thrive in this competitive landscape.”

In detail, Player Props allow users to move beyond traditional team-based bets and engage in personalised eSports betting.

Using this tool, individuals can place bets on specific actions of each team member. For example, players will be able to predict the total kills and total deaths of players by the end of each map.

Furthermore, the company has also stated that the integration of Player Props presents a ‘distinctive opportunity’ for operators to increase their companies’ revenue.

Earlier this year, Kozachenko spoke at ICE London 2023 and went into some detail on the company’s link-up with Bayes Esports, as well as delving into the firm’s aim at improving the average bet delay in esports.

Data.Bet is also set to appear at SBC Summit Barcelona next week at stand SB160.