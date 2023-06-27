SBC News Winline furthers links to Dota 2 with Tundra Esports sponsorship

Jessie Sale June 27, 2023

Tundra Esports has announced a multi-year collaboration with Moscow-based sports betting operator Winline.

The British esports organisation has named the gambling company the primary partner for its Dota 2 roster, with its orange and black logo set to appear front and centre of team kits, in-game flags and website.

Anthony Graham, Co-Founder and Director of Esports Operations of Tundra Esports, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Winline as the main partner of our Dota 2 roster. This partnership is a testament to how far our organisation has come since its inception in 2019.”

Tundra’s Dota 2 team holds the title of reigning world champions, having won The International 2022

“I am looking forward to working with Winline to bring a lot of exciting moments for our fans, as well as unlock new opportunities for the organisation. We proudly welcome Winline to the ranks of our partners.”

Furthermore, the ‘Winline’ tag will now also be incorporated into the organisation’s Dota 2 players’ nicknames. 

Both parties will join forces for several online and offline events and initiatives throughout the year, in the aim of catering to its Dota and esports fanbases.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that Winline became a partner of organiser Epic Esports Events tournaments – covered by RuHub Studio. This deal saw the operator support the broadcasts of the DPC 2021/2022 competitions and the Dota 2 League Championship series.

