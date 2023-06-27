KaFe Rocks rebrands to Time2Play Media

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

KaFe Rocks has entered a new chapter for its business, which has rebranded its identity to Time2Play Media.

The rebrand to Time2Play reflects the growth of the firm’s affiliate and media network servicing the global igaming sector.

Under the Time2Play Media moniker, the company noted the “tremendous success” of the Time2Play brand, as well as an ongoing commitment that will “better align us with both our current and future strategic vision,” in undergoing the change.

Doubling down on its commitment via the “significant milestone,” Time2Play Media has also pulled back the curtain on an updated corporate website.

This will serve as the new online hub for the brand’s company updates, career opportunities and partnership prospects.

Time2Play, which boasts a portfolio of more than 35 websites across 10 languages, is looking to utilise a refreshed identity to take the next step in a “journey towards shaping the future of igaming”.

“Our new brand identity represents a fresh start and is indicative of the company’s evolution over the years,” commented Tim Tepass, Time2Play Media Non-Executive Chair.

“As Time2Play Media, our focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our users, partners, and employees as we continue to build upon our legacy of excellence.

“We undertook an extensive analysis of the company’s existing portfolio, values structure, and market positioning before considering this rebrand, and consequently, we are very excited to put our best foot forward as Time2Play Media, living and breathing our ‘Play as One’ value with our incredible teams who will bring this brand to life.