EveryMatrix has reported that it has exceeded four billion monthly game rounds and €4bn in monthly turnover across its CasinoEngine platform.

It was May 2023 that the iGaming software provider hit both targets, meanwhile it took four years for the product to increase from one to two billion rounds on its casino productivity platform.

Head of Casino at EveryMatrix, Stian Enger Pettersen, stated: “These milestones showcase our strength and leading presence in the market, the trust our partners have in us and our products and just how rapidly both our clients are growing, and we are growing as a result.”

In detail, monthly casino turnover across the platform has also grown at ‘lightning pace’, going from €2bn in May 2021 to €3bn in February 2023, while the €4bn landmark only took a further three months to achieve.

Monthly Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) has also gone up by 50% in the last eight months, which the group accredited to CasinoEngine’s ‘exceptional performance driving continuous growth among tier-1 clients’.

GGR has risen from €55m in June 2020 to more than €100m in November 2022 and surpassing €150m in May this year.

“A huge thank you to our valued clients who continue to put their faith in us and select EveryMatrix as their trusted provider, while our casino team’s dedication, creativity, and innovative thinking continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the iGaming solutions of tomorrow,” Pettersen concluded.

Last week, the World Lottery Association (WLA) granted EveryMatrix its Security Control Standard 2020 (WLA-SCS:2020) Level 2 certification, covering the supplier’s three core platforms.

To secure this accreditation, EveryMatrix underwent a Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) audit assessing its sports betting, iGaming and iLottery operations. As ‘no non-conformities’ were found, the firm was able to secure the certification.