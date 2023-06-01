Rene Jansen KSA

KSA appoints new chairs to oversee complaints committee

Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Gambling Authority of the Netherlands has confirmed the appointment of Adriane Koppe and Monique van Oers as new independent chairs of the “Objections Advisory Committee’. 

The decision sees KSA replace Hague-based lawyer Mrs JME Feije’s management of its objections and complaint procedures.

Koppe is a constitutional and administrative law lecturer at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, while van Oers is the Director of Legal Affairs at the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets.

Both new chairs will serve three-year terms overseeing the procedure for policy complaints and regulatory objections submitted on KSA rulings.

The decision to appoint two chairs is a response to a rise in sanction decisioning leading to increased objection procedures.

KSA Chairman René Jansen commented: “We are pleased to have found two worthy successors of JME Feije, and thank her for her valuable efforts. 

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have these two very knowledgeable and experienced chairmen for our objection procedures.’

This week, KSA sanctioned periodic penalty reviews on the Dutch lottery operators  Postcode Loterij and VriendenLoterij for offering unlicensed games of chance – warning the companies that they may face individual fines of €1m each.

Further regulatory developments saw KSA publish its definitive guidelines on advertising requirements for licensed operators to comply with the upcoming “untargeted advertising ban”, which will be effective from 1 July onwards.

