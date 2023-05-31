EGBA confirms Safer Gambling Week 2023 dates

Share Facebook

The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has confirmed the dates for the third edition of the annual continental Safer Gambling Week.

This year’s cross-border continental Safer Gambling Week will take place between 13-19 November, coordinated by EGBA to promote safer and responsible betting messaging and policies.

Fifteen European online gambling associations will participate in this year’s event, representing some of the continent’s largest and longest-established markets. This will include joining activities and events raising awareness of safer gambling and sharing the latest regulation and research developments.

“We’re delighted to announce the third edition of the European Safer Gambling Week,” said Maarten Haijer, Secretary General, EGBA.

“As an organisation, EGBA and its members are committed to promoting a strong culture of safer gambling every day and during the week itself you can expect to see a concerted effort across Europe to raise awareness about safer gambling.

“The initiative provides a fantastic opportunity for Europe’s gambling sector to come together to promote an issue of common importance: safer gambling.”

Participating organisations include the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), the latter representing the UK in the post-White Paper landscape.

Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO), Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) and Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) will also represent their respective countries at a time of regulatory change.

Also participating are Spain’s JDIGITAL, Portugal’s APAJO, Romania’s AOJND, Sweden’s BOS, the Maltese iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Latvian Interactive Gambling Association (LiAB), Finland’s Rahapeliala Ry and Norway’s Norsk Bransjeforening for Onlinespill.