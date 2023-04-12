Share Facebook

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has made an addition to its board, announcing Jennifer Aument as a Non-Executive Director, citing international industry experience.

In particular, the ASX-listed international gambling technology group has pointed to Aument’s experience of both Australian and US publicly traded companies, as the firm targets an enhanced global profile.

Augment, Aspire emphasised, brings over 25 years of experience to the role, especially in business development and delivery of ‘major infrastructure asset’s, having most recently served as Chief Executive of consultancy AECOM.

Aristocrat Chairman, Neil Chatfield, said: “I am delighted that Jennifer has agreed to join the Aristocrat board. Jennifer has a particular understanding of US and Australian environments, the complexities of supply chains and the delivery of major projects, and is a thought leader in the use of consumer digital technology. Jennifer also brings strong government relations and public affairs capabilities.

“Jennifer is an impressive, people-oriented business leader, with a track record of active community engagement. I am pleased to welcome Jennifer to Aristocrat and look forward to her contribution to our ongoing success.”

Prior to working at AECOM, Augment was CEO of Transurban’s North American division and also completed tenures at Bechtel Infrastructure – among ‘other firms’ – specialising in public affairs and government relations.

Lastly, she is also a member of advisory boards for organisations such as Cornell University and Eno Centre for Transportation, with another previous role being as a Board of Commissioners member for the VIrginia Port Authority.

She joins the firm after an active year and hectic start to 2023 trading which saw Aristocrat relaunch its Anaxi studio, targeting operators in the burgeoning North American sector in particular.

In the months since the relaunch, Aristocrat has been able to secure major new clients for ANaxi such as BetMGM – the US facing joint-venture of Entain and MGM Resorts.

The platform is also licenced in the UK, but North America, including Canada’s most populous province and leading igaming market of Ontario, is the core focus for the firm.

Speaking at the group’s AGM earlier this year, Chatfield explained: “Anaxi is also launching a first-of-its-kind mobile on-premise solution for tribal gaming operators. This product allows patrons to connect with and play Aristocrat’s class-II gaming content via their mobile devices while on trust land.

“Anaxi’s mobile on-premise solution will be live with the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma in the first quarter of this year.

“We are excited by the opportunities ahead for Anaxi and look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.”

2022 also saw Aspire enter the running in the bidding contest for Playtech, almost securing a takeover, but failing to secure the support of veteran B2B igaming suppliers LSE stakeholders.