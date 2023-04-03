Share Facebook

Ringier Sports Media Group (RSMG) has announced the appointment of Sachin Mehrish as Chief Product Officer.

Looking to further accelerate its digital sports media strategy, the group described Mehrish as a senior professional in sports business with ‘extensive experience’ in leading product strategy, agile product development and transformation projects.

“My product philosophy builds on passion, initiative and a strategic business approach while putting sports fans at the heart of product development”, stated the new CPO.

Previously, Mehrish led the development of digital products for UEFA as a Senior Digital Development Manager.

He was said to be ‘instrumental’ in scaling UEFA’s digital product development capability, transforming the technical, user experience and delivery approach that helped in delivering several digital products for its competitions.

Prior to joining the RSMG, he worked as a management and digital consultant, advising clients such as FIFA, Digital Ventures for their Sportal365 CMS, European Athletics (EA) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR). Mehrish holds an MBA, is a certified Usability Analyst and is further specialised in data science.

“From a global perspective, sports media are increasingly a melting pot for sport-savvy audiences, sports gamers and advertisers,” added Robin Lingg, Chairman of the Board of Ringier Sports Media Group.

“Swiss-based Ringier AG is investing in this highly attractive segment and wants to become a top player globally by uniting leading digital sports media brands under the umbrella of the RSMG.

“Today, these are Sportal Media Group in Bulgaria with sportal.bg and Sportal365, Gazeta Sporturilor and GSP.ro in Romania, sportal.rs in Serbia, sportal.hu in Hungary, sport.sk in Slovakia, Sportal.gr in Greece and Pulse Sport in Africa.

“Our investment in the British LiveScore Group at the end of 2022 underlines our global strategic approach. With Sachin Mehrish, we are thrilled to have a product leader with vast skills, know-how and experience.

“He complements the Ringier Sports Media Group perfectly in order to make further progress in the highly competitive sports media industry.”