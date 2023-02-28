Share Facebook

Stats Perform has partnered with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to provide the sport with its integrity services to enhance protection.

The deal aims to boost the BWF Integrity Unit’s capabilities to investigate suspicious betting activity on badminton matches and is part of continuing deterrent initiatives against potential corruptors.

Stats Perform CEO Carl Mergele commented: “The BWF are a key partner of Stats Perform and we are proud of the trust it has placed in us to both develop the sport commercially and protect it from harm.”

The governing body has outlined that live time monitoring of betting markets for any suspicious betting activity continues to be a ‘vital element’ of its anti-match manipulation operations.

“We are delighted to add BWF to our stable of clients and deliver a progressive approach to integrity risk management that will see us working closely with the international governing body’s own integrity unit to protect the sport from match manipulation and related threats,” noted Jake Marsh, Global Head of Integrity Services at Stats Perform.

In detail, this new partnership enables the BWF to gather intelligence on specific matches and competitions that may be connected to suspicious betting activity, and where appropriate, will be the catalyst for an investigation into suspected match manipulation.

Additionally, the Stats Perform partnership also covers integrity education, intelligence analysis support, and its pioneering performance integrity analysis service.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund added: “Having Stats Perform onboard will strengthen our commitment to protecting the integrity of the sport from betting-related corruption.

“We now have top industry standard resources at our disposal to monitor suspicious betting activity taking place at HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments and BWF Major Championships.”