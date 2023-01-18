Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The region’s premier iGaming and sports betting event, SBC Summit North America, will return on May 9-11 to deliver an in-depth conference agenda presented by top decision-makers who have been paving the way for the industry by demonstrating leadership and innovation.

With sports betting legal in 36 states and the potential legalization of online casinos and poker in the top sports betting revenue-generating state of New York, the conference will focus on investigating the growth potential of iGaming — an area that has been overshadowed by sports betting until now.

Apart from highlighting the shift of focus towards iGaming, the conference and tradeshow at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (New Jersey) will explore the competition between tribal operators and their global competitors, identify winning content models in North America, and discuss the connections between sports, betting, teams, and media.

There will be ten conference tracks spread across five conference rooms during the two main event days:

Conference room 1: ‘Leaders’ (May 10) & ‘Converging Worlds’ (May 11)

Conference room 2: ‘ Sports Betting Product ‘ (May 10) & ‘ Sports, Teams and Media ‘ (May 11)

Conference room 3: ‘ iGaming Americas ‘ (May 10) & ‘ iGaming Products ‘ (May 11)

Conference room 4: ‘ Marketing & Affiliates ‘ (May 10) & ‘ Payments & Fintech ‘ (May 11)

Conference room 5: ‘ Emerging tech & Investment ‘ (May 10) & ‘ New Markets ‘ (May 11)

The main conference room will feature the ‘Leaders’ and ‘Converging Worlds’ tracks with keynote speeches and panel discussions featuring some of the brightest minds in the iGaming and sports betting industries. The experts will address topics related to leadership and the ways in which various sectors within and out of the industry are collaborating to shape its current state.

Among other topics, the ‘Sports betting Product’ track will delve into the challenges of micro-betting, explore ways of using customer data to foster a culture of ‘suggested bets’ for various player types and reflect on whether the growing funding will allow esports to reach their full potential.

The ‘Sports, Teams, and Media’ track will explore how the intersection of these areas can drive growth and innovation, the next steps for engagement and revenue-driven betting partnerships with teams and leagues, traditional media’s adaptation to new media and content consumption habits, and top-performing content in North America.

The ‘iGaming Americas’ conference track will debate whether iGaming brands should emulate the launch models of sports betting or create a strategy based on their unique requirements and whether iGaming can surpass sports betting. The ‘iGaming Product’ track will focus on the product aspect of iGaming, new business models, and strategies for marketing teams to appeal to tech-savvy Gen Z gamblers accustomed to in-person gaming experiences.

The ‘Marketing & Affiliates’ track will delve into the broader significance of CRM and the dynamic between players and brands. The ‘Emerging tech & Investment’ track will investigate how brands can leverage Web 3.0 technologies to gain an advantage over their competitors. The ‘New Markets‘ track will analyze the potential impact of state-by-state market entry strategies on the industry in North America. Lastly, the ‘Payments & Fintech’ track will address the evolving financial services landscape and its effects on the industry.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “This conference is a chance for our industry to gain a deeper understanding of its current state in North America. We have gathered speakers with exceptional expertise, proven business strategies, and valuable insights they are eager to share with our attendees.

As the industry in North America continues undergoing significant changes, it is essential to stay ahead of the competition, which is simply not possible without the required knowledge. SBC Summit North America provides just that.”

More than 250 high-level speakers will participate over the two days of the conference, including Adam Greenblatt (CEO, BetMGM), Adi Dhandhania (COO, North America Interactive, Bally’s Corporation), Brandon Stakenborg (Founder & CEO, Underdog Fantasy), Dustin Gouker (VP of Content – North America, Catena Media), Jason Robins (CEO, Draftkings), Johnny Aitken (CEO, PointsBet), Justin Dellario (Managing Director, Esports at Entain/ CEO at Unikrn), Rhea Loney (Chief Compliance Officer, BetMGM), Richard Robers (President- Digital Gaming, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment), and Sheila Morago (Executive Director, OIGA).

In addition to the main conference days, the event will include a limited availability pre-day conference (May 9) with a focus on workshops, featuring tracks on Player Protection, Compliance, and Leadership. The pre-day conference features speakers such as Jan Jones Blackhurst (Board Member of Caesars Entertainment Corporation) and Lauren Lemmer (Director of New Markets & Product Compliance at Fanatics) and requires a purchase of a 3-day conference ticket for those who wish to attend.

Visit the official SBC Summit North America 2023 website for more information on speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, media partners, and attendees.

You can purchase your 3-day event ticket that includes three conference days at the Super Early Bird rate of $795, a $200 saving on the standard price of the Full Access Pass. A limited number of 3-day passes are available, and the discount expires on January 31. ​​The 2-day pass is available at the Super Early Bird rate of $595, a $200 saving on the standard 2-day pass. The deal ends on January 31.

SBC will offer free Operator and Affiliate passes to members of SBC Leaders and Affiliate Leaders. Fill in the forms (operator form, affiliate form) to get in touch with our Relationships team and find out more.

Contact [email protected] for details on exhibition and sponsorship opportunities.