mkodo enhances Canada presence with GeoLocs launch

UK-based igaming solutions developer mkodo has bolstered its North American operations, launching its GeoLocs service to the Canadian market.

Rolling out in the Ontario and British Columbia provinces, the new solution uses the latitude and longitude of a device alongside IP locations to verify where a player is.

The service targets customers within a specific geographic area with localised promotional offers and marketing communications, tailored towards a player’s local considerations.

Stuart Godfree, Managing Director and Co-Founder of mkodo, said: “Our GeoLocs solution is a mature and proven product, having been live and evolved over the last 10 years with some of our exclusive partners.

“We are thrilled to now be able to offer GeoLocs to a wider audience, at a time when a number of emerging markets, particularly in North America, require a solid, smooth and trustworthy geolocation solution to ensure full compliance.”

GeoLocs is a long-running product in mkodo’s arsenal, having been first unveiled 10 years ago with exclusive partners, and has now been widened to a broader igaming market.

The service was developed to facilitate seamless integration into an operator’s web and mobile platforms, whilst players do not need to download multiple apps to simplify the onboarding process.

Citing ‘some of the strictest regulations across Canada’, mkodo ensures that its operators partners websites are in line with regulations by ensuring that players are within the correct provincial boundaries.