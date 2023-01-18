Bayes Esports bolsters content portfolio with BLAST Premier deal

Share Facebook

Bayes Esports will now make content from BLAST Premier events available to its network of partners after agreeing a new data partnership with the tournament organiser through to 2024.

Both BLAST Premier and Bayes Esports will work together to “make data more accessible” to esports teams and fans.

The partnership will also focus on creating new “data driven solutions” that the two believe will help elevate the overall fan experience. Among these solutions is “Project V”, a tool that allows for the automation of content creation.

Amir Mirzaee, CCO & Managing Director of Bayes Esports, stated: “We are so excited to welcome BLAST Premier on board. They have made a name for themselves in the upper echelons of esports by organising premium esports events that put a great emphasis on an enjoyable fan experience and creating unforgettable moments.

“With us now being able to chime in and cooperate with them, I believe we can create some truly magical and unforgettable moments for fans, whether through visualisations or innovative content creation solutions while the matches are still going on. 2023 promises to be an exciting year, not just for us, but for the entire esports industry.”

BLAST Premier joins Riot Games and ESL as an exclusive partner of Bayes Esports, with the former providing data for League of Legends. As a result, the tournaments covered by Bayes Esports account for “more than 80% of turnover generated in the official esports betting market”.

Alexander Lewin, VP of Distribution and Programming at BLAST, said: “BLAST prides itself on delivering next level entertainment, which is centred around unparalleled production quality and taking fans to the very heart of our experiences.

“Combining our approach with the vision and leading market position of the excellent team at Bayes is set to create outstanding esports entertainment for BLAST’s global fanbase. The data analysis, statistics and insight which Bayes is bringing to their global client base will be a tremendous value-add for fans of BLAST and esports worldwide.”