Bayes Esports brings in Google talent with York Scheunemann hire

York Scheunemann will take responsibility for the sales, marketing, communication and human resourcing strategy at Bayes Esports after joining the company as Chief Operations Officer.

His appointment comes as part of a C-level reshuffle at the firm, with former COO Amir Mirzaee moving to the position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Mirzaee, who also holds the position of Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome York onboard. With his incredibly high experience in the tech industry and his right mindset and values, he is the right leader on our path toward a sustainable future in esports.

“As we continue to expand and grow, having such an expert joining Martin and me will allow the three of us to complement each other well and stay focused on driving the esports data industry forward. We are all excited to work with York.”

Scheunemann brings with him a wealth of management experience, having spent 12 years at Google where he was the Vice-President of the scale-up Appinio. He is also a member of “various high profile international advisory boards”.

Upon the announcement of his appointment, Bayes Esports also praised Scheunemann’s advocacy of “mindful leadership and always fostering a human-first focus in his work”.

The new COO said: “I’m fascinated by the esports industry’s explosive growth, diverse landscape, and ever-changing profile. An industry this agile, innovative, and progressive, needs companies like Bayes Esports and I am excited to join the team on its growth and expansion journey.”