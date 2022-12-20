GiG looks to close 2022 on a high as LuckyBet deal signed

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed its latest platform deal, as a busy commercial year for the firm draws to a close, partnering with LuckyBet.

The B2B supplier will provide the online casino operator with its platform solution, as its new client pursues growth in international and emerging markets with a focus on personalised gameplay.

Included under the terms of the five-year deal are GiG’s player account management (PAM), front-end and content management (CMS) systems, whilst the duo have set out a goal of driving an ‘innovative player experience’

Ian Parke, LuckyBet CEO. said: “We have ambitious plans to become one of the foremost online casino brands across the emerging markets. This partnership with GiG will allow us to provide a superior gaming experience to a market that has seen continued growth over the last five years.

“We believe, via a myriad of unique customer journeys delivered through GiG technology, significant market share can be achieved. We look forward to the continued partnership with them for many years to come.”

GiG asserts that the agreement falls in line with its strategy of powering ‘exciting concepts’ in online casinos, whilst building on a series of similar agreements clinched over the past 12 months.

In November alone the company put pen to paper on contracts to support The Sun and talkSPORT’s online betting content, Spain’s Starcasino Group and casino brand Strike Games.

A more recent development saw GiG acquire AskGamblers from Catena Media for €45m, alongside the JohnSlots.com and NewCasinos.com sites, which will become part of its GiG Media division.

Commenting on the LuckyBet deal, Richard Brown, GiG CEO, remarked: “The international emerging markets continue to be an important element within the global online casino sector, and the combination of our award winning technology with LuckyBet will be in an ideal position to grow within these markets.

“Our ability to offer a personalised user experience is designed to help drive engagement and brand loyalty, increasing lifetime value, so we’re really looking forward to seeing the full benefits that this new partnership offers.”