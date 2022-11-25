Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Signing its latest operator partner, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured a deal with casino firm Strike Games.

Centred around GiG’s platform solution, the partnership will focus on personalisation and development of player experiences, as Strike leverages GiG’s technology in pursuit of ‘high-growth potential’.

The five-year deal covers GiG’s player account management (PAM), front-end and content management systems, with the London-based supplier stating that the arrangement falls in line with its online casino expansion plans.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, remarked: “With the strength in our solutions and our strong geographical footprint expansion, I am particularly pleased with the potential of brands such as Strike, combining with our technology, as we continue to push innovation and drive opportunity for the brands we power.”

GiG’s announcement of the partnership stated that the partnership will cooperate on product development with the goal of creating a high-quality igaming experience for end-users.

The company stated that it specifically sought to appeal to ‘innovative brand entrants’ such as Strike when developing its products, acknowledging ‘growing demands’ on operators seeking to capitalise on global opportunities.

James Pound, Strike Games Director, said: “Strike games is incredibly excited to commence a partnership with GiG. The team had a precise vision for what Strike would need to present to the market to be successful, and to provide a world class gaming experience, understanding that GiG technology was what was required.

“The market and its consumers expect a higher standard and a better service of which this partnership will be able to deliver on. We are looking forward to developing something amazing and launching a truly new age iGaming platform.”

The deal follows publication of GiG’s Q3 trading results, which saw a revenue increase of 35% to 22.9m (Q3 2021: €16.9m), driven by a range of sportsbook and casino agreements with Luckiest.com, Kings Media, Grupo Boldt, Betsson and Aspers Group.