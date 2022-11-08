Share Facebook

European hosting and data centre provider NetShop ISP has confirmed this week the completion of its recent expansion within Asia and South America.

In a statement, the firm said it has been “steady on the path to global expansion”, and introducing three new locations across two continents has been an integral part of its growth strategy.

In addition to its existing data centre in Singapore, NetShop ISP has now landed in two additional Asian locations; Hong Kong and Tokyo. They are situated in Equinix’s HK2 Data Centre for Hong Kong Dedicated Servers, and Equinix’s TY8 for Tokyo Dedicated Servers. In October, NetShop ISP also deployed its private network infrastructure in São Paulo, Brazil, located in Ascenty 3.

All three data centres are Tier III ready as well as SOC 1/2 Type 2, PCI DSS and ISO 27001 compliant. Each offers high-bandwidth dedicated servers of up to 10 Gbps, 99.99% uptime SLA and 24×7 on-site support. The Hong Kong and Tokyo data centres offer direct connection to the Equinix IX, whilst the São Paulo location offers ultra-low latency to the Equinix IX and IX.br.

Said the firm: “With the igaming market in Asia growing rapidly, NetShop ISP’s decision to expand to two new locations within the region has been highly anticipated by igaming clients. Since 2020, the Asian igaming market has seen an exponential incline and operators are eager to capitalise on this.

“The two new data centres are designed for all businesses that require a local digital presence or fine-tuned routing in Asia through local internet carriers, which is especially advantageous for igaming operators breaking into the region.”

The São Paulo Data Centre is NetShop ISP’s first in LatAm. The carrier-neutral facility has access to over 295 networks, including major providers in South America.

Netshop ISP continued: “Over the last few years, the LatAm igaming industry has seen a significant rise, and due to the sheer size of the market, shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, it has been noted that Brazil has the potential to become one of the world’s leading markets for online gambling.

“Hosting in the region will no doubt give operators the competitive edge required to make their mark on the LatAm market.”