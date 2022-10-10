SBC News MGA fires public warning on unlicensed operators

Ted Menmuir October 10, 2022 Europe, iGaming, Latest News Comments Off on MGA fires public warning on unlicensed operators

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has stated that it has become aware of ‘unauthorised remote operators’ targeting Maltese consumers offering illegal online gambling services.    

The MGA has issued a statement in which it listed 18 websites as “operating illegally within Malta”. The list included the website of Casinowin.bet, OlympusPlay.com, ThePokies.net and Jbag888.com.

“The Authority hereby informs the public that these entities are not duly authorised by the MGA to provide a gaming service to any person in Malta,” – the MGA explained. 

The warning cited that the operators held no licence to operate in Malta, infringing on the regulatory requirements of Article 14 of the Malta Gaming Act.

“The MGA would like to remind consumers not to utilize services provided by an entity unless they have ascertained that the entity in question is authorised to provide such services by the MGA.”  

“The gaming regulatory framework obliges authorised persons to comply with strict legal requirements in the interest of consumers. The activities of unlicensed entities are unregulated and do not provide the necessary safeguards delineated by virtue of the framework, making transactions with such entities risky for consumers.”

In October, the MGA launched a ‘closed consultation’ for licensed operators to provide feedback on the proposed amendments of the pending ‘Player Protection Directive’. 

The Authority outlined requires feedback on licensees’ obligations related to the five markers of harm that must be considered by operators when determining effective measures and processes to detect and address problem gambling.

