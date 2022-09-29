SBC News Spain’s Ministry of Finance to set gambling tax declarations at €300

Spain’s Ministry of Finance to set gambling tax declarations at €300

Ted Menmuir September 29, 2022 Europe, iGaming, Latest News Comments Off on Spain’s Ministry of Finance to set gambling tax declarations at €300

Spain’s Ministry of Finance is reported to want to amend a tax module to ensure the disclosure of gambling prizes/winnings under €300. 

The planned amendment was disclosed via a proposal made open to the public, in which the Ministry detailed its intentions to ‘fix a deficiency’ in income declarations submitted to AEAT – Spain’s National Tax Agency.

The Treasury seeks to amend tax Module 190 related to “personal income declarations for business, economic, gambling and capital gains” to ensure that prizes below €300 are disclosed to AEAT.

Spain’s current tax code accounts for two types of gambling declarations, one for prizes from state lotteries such as ONCE and SELAE.  Meanwhile, a separate form is required for winnings taken from casino games and sports betting.

At present, Spanish tax laws impose a 20% tax on lottery winnings exceeding €2,500 that is applied to a personal income exemption of €40,000 per year.

Meanwhile for sports betting and casino, a four-tier framework is applied which consists of a base rate 19% on winnings up to €12,450, a secondary tier of 24% between €12,450-to-€20,200, followed by 30% on €20,200 to €35,200, and a final top tier charge of  37% applied on all other winnings/prizes.   

Module 190 ensures that Spanish citizens disclose to AEAT all gambling winnings, except for prizes below €300 that have remained unaccounted to date. 

The Ministry explained that it wanted to amend the tax module for the fiscal year of 2022, to be declared in 2023.

 

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Stake.com announced as principal sponsor of the European Cricket Championships

Stake.com announced as principal sponsor of the European Cricket Championships

Stake.com has been announced as a principal partner of the European Cricket Championships, which will …

SBC News Nueva Codere to match pre-pandemic 2019 results

Nueva Codere to match pre-pandemic 2019 results

Nueva Codere has outlined that its restructured business is on course to surpass its  2019 …

SBC News Jdigital calls for open dialogue on Spanish gambling advertising laws

Jdigital calls for open dialogue on Spanish gambling advertising laws

Jdigital – Spain’s online gambling trade association – has praised the decision of the Third …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies