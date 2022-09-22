Lucas Ensinck: Wolves are the perfect partner to demonstrate AstroPay’s global growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Over the last few months, AstroPay has gone full steam ahead with its European expansion efforts – having signed partnerships with leading English football teams such as Wolves FC.

Elaborating on the payment provider’s collaboration with Wolves, Chief Marketing Officer Lucas Ensinck discusses the reasons why this Premier League team is the ‘perfect fit’ for AstroPay and how the company plans to use creative sponsorship activations to boost its international profile.

SBC: Congratulations on your recent sponsorship of Wolves! Why did you choose to partner with this team?

Thank you! We are so thrilled to have partnered with such an extraordinary team. Wolves is one of the top clubs in the domestic English Premier League, the most followed football league in the world. It’s so inspiring to see how they play in different championships and what they have achieved in recent years.

Their ambition and determination resemble our philosophy, and their focus on building a strong community that supports the club is something we are trying to do with our network of users. This is the reason why we believe the club is the perfect fit for us and why the collaboration is so meaningful for our business.

The partnership also provides an exciting opportunity for both parties. For AstroPay, partnering with Wolves demonstrates our growth and helps us increase our visibility in Europe and strengthen our positioning in current markets.

SBC: Can you give us a sneak peak into some of the activations you have planned for this sponsorship?

We have been working with our colleagues at Wolves on a joint marketing plan. This includes different activation campaigns across all our marketing rights in the stadium, social media and digital channels to reach new consumer base and engage with fans as well as our existing users. Together, we share an ambition of creating opportunities at all levels and we plan to make the most out of this partnership.

SBC: How will this latest collaboration strengthen your exposure to a wider UK (and global) audience?

Big sporting events such as the Premier League are very popular and gain massive global attention, creating exceptionally vast opportunities for sponsorship as well as having such a wide variation in viewership demographics. It generates significant social, cultural and economic impact that is felt far beyond a match day.

Sponsoring Wolves gives us worldwide exposure, attracting viewers and fans from all over the world and providing us with an opportunity to promote our brands. Being principal partner of one of the most important teams in the league will definitely strengthen our visibility.

SBC: What opportunities does the upcoming Gambling Act review present for payment firms when it comes to team sponsorships?

There are already so many opportunities to partner with sporting events or football teams in the UK and with AstroPay’s growth, we believe we are well positioned to establish new partnerships with organisations that represent our passion and ambition.

SBC: Can we expect any more partnerships with Premier League teams?

This is not something we are planning in the short term, but we are always open to new opportunities to partner with teams that belong to the best of English football.