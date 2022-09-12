Share Facebook

Hoping to meet ‘growing and changing needs’ of people at risk of gambling related harm, GambleAware has completed a strategic review of the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS).

The review has seen the charity update its future commissioning intentions for the NGST, after involving gambling harm treatment providers, lived experience representatives, local authorities and NHS partners.

This has resulted in the development of a new Outcomes Framework and Delivery Model, as well as regional first approach across England, Scotland and Wales for the NGTS, designed to enable the group’s partners to support greater numbers of people.

Anna Hargrave, GambleAware Chief Commissioning Officer, said: “We are excited to announce our new commissioning plans which will build on the success of our current prevention, support and treatment programmes.

“In the context of rising costs-of-living and increasing numbers of people at risk of gambling harm, we want to ensure our commissioning strategy can respond to the changing environment and the needs of the most vulnerable communities and groups.”

The redevelopment and adoption of a regional-focused approach forms part of GambleAware’s objective to ‘improve the coherence, accessibility, diversity and effectiveness of the National Gambling Treatment Service.

This is a wider objective of its five-year strategy, sitting alongside the three additional goals of developing awareness and understanding of gambling related harms, building capacity among health and community services to improve responses to said harms, and increasing access to services and reducing ‘gambling harm inequalities’.

The conclusion of GambleAware’s strategic review comes ahead of the publication of the Gambling Act review White Paper, apparently due later this month, as well as amid the costs of living crisis – an economic trend which some observers believe could exacerbate gambling related harm.

Hargrave continued: “We have built-up a wide pool of expertise and knowledge around gambling harms from years of working with our partners and we will continue to use this insight to improve and inform our work and ensure we are able to make a lasting impact to people’s lives.”