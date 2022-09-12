SBC News GambleAware updates NGST intentions to meet ‘changing needs’

GambleAware updates NGST intentions to meet ‘changing needs’

Ted Orme-Claye September 12, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Social Responsibility, UK Comments Off on GambleAware updates NGST intentions to meet ‘changing needs’

Hoping to meet ‘growing and changing needs’ of people at risk of gambling related harm, GambleAware has completed a strategic review of the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS).

The review has seen the charity update its future commissioning intentions for the NGST, after involving gambling harm treatment providers, lived experience representatives, local authorities and NHS partners. 

This has resulted in the development of a new Outcomes Framework and Delivery Model, as well as regional first approach across England, Scotland and Wales for the NGTS, designed to enable the group’s partners to support greater numbers of people. 

Anna Hargrave, GambleAware Chief Commissioning Officer, said: “We are excited to announce our new commissioning plans which will build on the success of our current prevention, support and treatment programmes. 

“In the context of rising costs-of-living and increasing numbers of people at risk of gambling harm, we want to ensure our commissioning strategy can respond to the changing environment and the needs of the most vulnerable communities and groups.”

The redevelopment and adoption of a regional-focused approach forms part of GambleAware’s objective to ‘improve the coherence, accessibility, diversity and effectiveness of the National Gambling Treatment Service. 

This is a wider objective of its five-year strategy, sitting alongside the three additional goals of developing awareness and understanding of gambling related harms, building capacity among health and community services to improve responses to said harms, and increasing access to services and reducing ‘gambling harm inequalities’.

The conclusion of GambleAware’s strategic review comes ahead of the publication of the Gambling Act review White Paper, apparently due later this month, as well as amid the costs of living crisis – an economic trend which some observers believe could exacerbate gambling related harm.

Hargrave continued: “We have built-up a wide pool of expertise and knowledge around gambling harms from years of working with our partners and we will continue to use this insight to improve and inform our work and ensure we are able to make a lasting impact to people’s lives.”

Tags

Check Also

SBC News GamCare seeks lived experience trustee to amplify support services

GamCare seeks lived experience trustee to amplify support services

GamCare has initiated a search for a new trustee to expand its reach ahead of …

SBC News BGC warns of energy crisis threat to leisure and hospitality

BGC warns of energy crisis threat to leisure and hospitality

Soaring energy costs have hit the headlines for the past few months, and the Betting …

SBC News GambleAware seeks agenda consultation for 10th Annual Conference 

GambleAware seeks agenda consultation for 10th Annual Conference 

Industry stakeholders have been reminded that they can submit proposals to be examined and presentations …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies