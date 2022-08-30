SOFTSWISS deepens esports knowledge with Kostya Sivko partnership

Share Facebook

SOFTSWISS has made its entry into the esports space after naming Kostya Sivko, a CS:GO commentator, as its new brand ambassador.

Sivko has previously commentated at the CS:GO Major Championships, and was also named “the best commentator in the industry” in 2020 and 2021.

By partnering with Sivko, SOFTSWISS will be able to strengthen its knowledge of esports betting and “discover its key figures and assess further market opportunities”.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, said “Our company aims to build up its expertise in iGaming and search for new paths of development. The esports industry increases its potential yearly; moreover, we are crossing over with it via our products.

“The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook makes online betting on esports possible and this niche is of high interest to our clients. Collaborating with influencers and top professionals like Kostya Sivko is a new step to developing innovative solutions that will soon change the iGaming and esport industries.”

As a brand ambassador, Sivko will create content such as weekly podcasts as well as a number of live interviews. He will also create data-driven content with analysts and gambling industry experts.

Sivko has previously worked with betting companies, some of which are SOFTSWISS clients. The partnership with Sivko, the sportsbook supplier explained, will enable SOFTSWISS to generate content that resonates with the esport community.

“I found esports interesting because of the competition’s live component in the virtual world,” said Kostya Sivko, SOFTSWISS Brand Ambassador.

“When I came into the industry, there were no signs that it would reach today’s scale. However, I loved what I did and tried to grow. I am confident that my experience in commenting and streaming, as well as my understanding of the esports audience and the iGaming scene, will help me in this partnership.

“This is an opportunity to go outside the box and find new ways to be useful – both to the esports community and SOFTSWISS.”