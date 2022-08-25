Share Facebook

Seeking to develop and maintain strong oversight of its operational strategy and growth, YGAM has announced the addition of five new members to its Board of Trustees.

Anna Greaves, Clive Reeves, Paul Morris, David Miller and Glen Fendley have joined the charity’s ‘robust governance’ team, with the appointments confirmed by the Charity Commission.

The charity emphasised that all appointees are independent of the gambling industry and are offering their services at the organisation voluntarily.

Mike Wojcik, YGAM Chair, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our new trustees to the charity and delighted we continue to attract professionals with such ability, experience, and knowledge.

“They are joining the board at a crucial time as we build on our reputation as a sector leading education charity and develop our ambitious new strategy which will be launched at the start of 2023.

“It’s already apparent that the newly revitalised Board will achieve great things in supporting the excellent staff team to achieve impact our social purpose.”

The new trustees will be responsible for coordinating YGAM’s growth and developing its strategy moving forward, including oversight of its three-year plan.

Hiring the appointees from a variety of sectors, YGAM aims to leverage the trustees’ ‘wealth of expertise’ for continued management of its problem gambling treatment and education services.

Breaking down the trustees’ backgrounds, Greaves has a background in charity work as a current member of homelessness advocacy group Crisis UK’s fundraising team.

“YGAM is an exciting organisation doing vital, ground-breaking work and I’m delighted to have been appointed to the trustee board,” she remarked.

“I hope to contribute both my extensive experience as a fundraiser and lived experience of the gaming sector to their work. “I’m passionate about ensuring that gaming spaces are safe for everyone – especially women and girls and the LGBTQ+ community.”

In contrast, Reeves has a background in the sports space, including within the English football system, and currently interacts with international governing bodies, leagues, teams, media, investors and sportestech in his current role at PwC, responsible for strategy and M&A advisory services.

Reeves added: “I am excited to become a trustee at YGAM as I believe in our social purpose to educate and safeguard young people against gaming and gambling harms. I look forward to sharing my sports and esports industry experience with the team and helping shape the future direction of YGAM.”

Meanwhile, Morris has detailed the ‘valuable’ nature of researching, understanding and educating on gambling harm, and is the current Vice President Business Risk Management at State Street Corporation.

“YGAM’s work is very important in a world where young people are increasingly surrounded by gambling and gaming related risks which can cause serious harm to themselves and their loved ones,” the new trustee explained.

“Researching, understanding, and educating people about these risks and harm prevention is incredibly valuable. I am very proud to have an opportunity to use my business and professional experience to support YGAM in its mission in the years to come.”

Miller joins YGAM off the back off a 25-year career in video games, including tenures at EA Sports and ITV Studios. As a member of YGAM’s board, Miller stated that he aims to advise organisations with a “clear eye on issues of gaming harms”.

He joins YGAM’s board amid increasing concern about convergence between video games and gambling – the group has been noticeably active in this space, partnering with Portsmouth University for a programme around loot box education.

The final new member of the Board also holds 25-years experience, but this time as a charity director. Fendley also boasts positions with the NSPCC, WWF and The Children’s Society.