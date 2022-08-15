SBC News Bacta boosts social responsibility functions with new London event

Ted Orme-Claye August 15, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Social Responsibility, UK Comments Off on Bacta boosts social responsibility functions with new London event

Further expanding its safer gambling activities, amusement arcade industry trade association Bacta has announced its Social Responsibility Exchange. 

The event will take place on 22 November at London’s County Hall, and function as a means for Bacta members to share social responsibility best practices, tactics and strategies. 

YGAM and GamCare will both speak at the event, which will also feature updates on social responsibility from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), with an introduction from the Chair of Bacta’s Social Responsibility Committee, Elizabeth Speech.

Russell Edge, Bacta Membership, SR and Compliance Manager, said: “Our Social Responsibility Exchange will allow members to hear crucial updates on Social Responsibility from the likes of the Gambling Commission, YGAM and GamCare.

“The day-long event will also provide a structured forum for discussion around the tactics and strategies bacta members are employing across the country.

“Ultimately, we hope members leave the event knowing more about Social Responsibility and having exchanged their knowledge where they can.”

Bacta’s announcement of its social responsibility event in London comes a few months after the association incorporated YGAM and Betknowmore UK training material into its BactaPortal platform. 

This consisted of six programmes covering several areas of social responsibility, whilst the portal also enabled amusements firms to hold paperless records of customer interactions and self-exclusions. 

Social responsibility has become increasingly important to Britain’s gambling industry across multiple verticals over the past two years, as the government proceeds with its review of the 2005 Gambling Act.

Throughout the duration of the review, Bacta has repeatedly called on policymakers to consider the economic needs of amusement arcades, whilst also pointing to increased operating costs – rising in tandem with general costs of living’. 

The organisation had previously noted, ahead of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Budget, that costs have been “going through the roof for both businesses and customers”.

