The legendary entrepreneur, author and organiser of high-stakes poker games for the rich and famous, Molly Bloom, will be at SBC Summit Barcelona to deliver a keynote speech and host an exclusive €10,000 invitational poker tournament.

Bloom, whose memoir Molly’s Game inspired the Oscar-nominated hit movie starring Jessica Chastain, will speak in front of industry professionals on the second day of the biggest up-to-date SBC event happening at the Fira Barcelona de Montjuïc between 20-22 September.

During the Thursday keynote, the audience will get the opportunity to hear details on Bloom’s experience hosting the world’s most exclusive poker games that attracted some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as Tobey Maguire, A-Rod, Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Molly Bloom commented: “This industry thrives on strong and resilient people, and I know what it takes to succeed. That’s why I am excited to share my story with the SBC Summit Barcelona audience — we have a lot to discuss.”

Some of the industry’s CEOs and other C-level executives will also get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a game hosted by Molly during the exclusive 100-seat invitational SBC Poker Tournament on Wednesday evening.

Bloom joked: “I am looking forward to hosting ‘Molly’s Barcelona Game’ to see whether gambling industry veterans are any good at poker.”

‘Molly’s Barcelona Game’ at Shôko is sponsored by Bombay Group and will feature a prize fund of €10,000, provided by great.com. The monetary prize fund will allow the tournament winner to donate the amount to their GiveWell’s recommended charity of choice.

Christine Lewis, CEO of the poker tournament sponsor Bombay Group, said: “Molly Bloom’s poker games are legendary. When we heard she was bringing one to SBC Summit Barcelona, we knew Bombay Group was the perfect partner. Bombay Group is all about redefining the luxury gaming experience, whether it’s a live dealer online casino or an in-person, land-based gaming experience for VIPs. I look forward to testing my poker skills alongside 100 other players in this exclusive, invitational tournament. May the best hand win.”

Erik Bergman, Founder of great.com, said: “This poker game will be one of the ultimate highlights of the event. Molly Bloom is an iconic figure, and I am genuinely excited to see which gaming industry A-list will be crowned the winner. We are also happy to contribute in our own way, as great.com will be providing the €10,000 prize fund that the tournament winner will donate to a charity of their choice.”

Players already confirmed include names such as Alexander Martin (CEO, SKS365), Alexander Stevendahl (CEO, Videoslots), David Flynn (CEO, Glitnor Group), Fredrik Elmqvist (Founder & Board Member, Yggdrasil), JD Duarte (CEO, Betcris), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), Maxwell Wright (Founder, White Hat Gaming), Oscar Simonsson (Co-founder, Casumo), Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle), Paul Burns (CEO, Canadian Gaming Association), and Saša Marčeta (Founder & Owner, MaxBet Group).

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of event organiser SBC, said: “We are delighted to have the legendary Molly Bloom joining us in Barcelona this September. Molly’s story is undoubtedly unique and will hugely contribute to the daytime content at the event.

Our C-level guests are thrilled to have the chance to battle it out during ‘Molly’s Barcelona Game.’ This game is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that all players will remember.”

Early Bird tickets for SBC Summit Barcelona are now available via the official event website at €350, a saving of €145 on the standard price of the Full Access Pass.