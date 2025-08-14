SkyCity admits AUS issues but takes improvement initiative

Share Facebook

SkyCity Entertainment Group has acknowledged compliance issues with its Adelaide venue, identified by an independent review.

The review was conducted to establish whether the company is suitable to manage the venue and whether SkyCity Adelaide can continue to hold a casino licence.

Both were subsequently cleared in this regard. However, highlighted in the results were findings of compliance shortcomings, including in governance, AML/CFT, and host responsibility.

These were then later reviewed and confirmed by The Honourable Brian Martin AO KC, and the Commissioner for Liquor and Gambling in South Australia.

SkyCity Adelaide and SkyCity made explicit commitments to continue cooperative work with both the South Australian Commissioner and Consumer and Business Services (CBS), which will oversee the implementation of the Building a Better Business Programme (B3).

This is a scheme developed by SkyCity Adelaide and risk advisory group Kroll Australia Pty Ltd that includes a multi-year implementation plan to strengthen AML capabilities, minimisation of gambling harm, and company culture transformation.

Jason Walbridge, SkyCity Group CEO, commented: “We fully accept and acknowledge the findings of the report that we did not measure up to the standards required, and we apologise for those failings.

“We further acknowledge Mr Martin’s findings and the Commissioner’s comments that we still have work to do. We remain committed to our B3 programme and constructive engagement with all our regulators.

Walbridge also touched on the improvements that the company has done so far.

He concluded: “We have made significant enhancements in terms of leadership, resourcing and systems, including a commitment to invest around AU$60m over three years to transform our culture, and to uplift our financial crime and host responsibility practices.

“Our team has worked hard to raise our standards, better meet our obligations and improve how we look after our customers.”

