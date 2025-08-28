Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The ASX wagering group states that it is ready to service the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) contract and that commercial prospects are bolstered by the launch of the new Apollo platform.

The board of BetMakers believes the ASX-listed wagering technology and racing systems provider is poised to enter a new phase of growth, having completed a major transformation over the 2024/25 financial year.

In full-year results published today, the company posted revenue of A$85.1m – down 10.6% year-on-year but showing 5.6% growth in the second half – equivalent to approximately €52.1m at current exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory at A$4.6m(€2.8m),marking a dramatic turnaround from a A$7.2mloss in FY2024.

Gross margin expanded from 60.3% to 64.0%, peaking at 68.1% in the second half. Operating cash flow also swung positive to A$2.7m (€1.7m), with the company holding A$18.8m (€11.5m) in unrestricted cash and no debt at year-end.

Chairman Matt Davey said FY25 was “a true inflection point” for BetMakers. He explained: “Margins expanded materially as the rollout of our Apollo platform drove scale and efficiency, while disciplined cost management further strengthened performance. Our balance sheet is now in its strongest position in years.”

Commercially, the company secured two high-profile contracts during the year. It renewed and extended its agreement with the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) a key foothold in Asia’s lucrative racing market – and inked a long-term deal with Racing Victoria, one of Australia’s premier racing bodies.

Both deals further embed BetMakers’ technology across core jurisdictions and reinforce confidence in its next-generation platform offering.

The Apollo Platform underpins much of the company’s global delivery, has helped streamline operations, while development on GTX BetMakers’ digital tote of the future continues to progress. Both platforms are central to its strategy of increasing transaction volumes while lowering unit costs.

CEO Jake Henson said the focus now shifts firmly to execution. “The start to FY26 has been robust, with trading in July exceeding expectations and providing us with further validation of the strength of BetMakers’ upgraded technology and expanded product suite,” he added.