Hamest Safaryan – Regional Sales Manager at Digitain – chats to SBC News ahead of SBC Summit 2024 to discuss the firm’s sportsbook platform and how its new innovation performed during EURO 2024 this summer.

Safaryan also notes Digitain’s significant achievements in acquiring new licenses across Europe during 2024.

SBC News: Digitain has focused a lot on its sportsbook product recently. Tell us about the main features of the sportsbook platform and outline what sets it apart from the competition?

Hamest Safaryan: Our focus on sportsbook products has been at the heart of Digitain’s mission since the beginning. We’re particularly proud of what we managed to achieve with it and based on the feedback we constantly receive from our partners we hope we have one of the best solutions to offer in the industry.

Still, it’s not a finite product, and we’re constantly improving it with new features, making it more innovative, modern, and fitting to our partners’ needs. This quest for excellence led us to further enhancements of our in-house developed Bet Builder this year. It enables players to place custom bets by adding multiple options on the same event to enhance odds. Another groundbreaking feature of our sportsbook launched this year has been Autobet. With it, players can set their preferred odds range on chosen events, and bets can then be placed automatically. It’s popular for its convenience and ease of use.

The player experience is also about sharing with other punters, and the sports chat feature helps in creating more engagement as well. Players can communicate with each other in real time while an event is happening. There are still many interesting and useful features in our Sportsbook roadmap which we aim to launch by the end of the year.

SBC News: The recent EURO 2024 tournament has provided an opportune moment to flaunt the capabilities of the sportsbook platform. What are the major results from the tournament, and what has it revealed about the strengths of the platform?

HS: EURO 2024 is a major sports event, and it provided incredible results for us. We’ve recorded a massive rise in the number of bets placed, and all our partners reported a successful period. Our new tailored features helped them stand out. Features like the EURO 2024 Predictor offered incentives throughout the initial phases of the competition. Bet race Tournament allowed them to compete with their bets, and Autobet Control let them automatically secure winnings and limit losses on their terms. All these features created an engaging environment for punters and drove our partners’ businesses through the roof!

SBC: Ahead of the EURO 2024 final, Digitain completely overhauled Bet Builder for live games. What was the thinking behind the launch, and what are the main features of the Bet Builder?

HS: Bet Builder is a popular product of ours, and during EURO 2024, we understood that people needed to be able to use it even after the kick-off. Bet Builder allows a punter to place several bets on the same event, and each of the odds is then added to the same bet slip. Having access to it while the game is happening is crucial for high-profile events like the EURO 2024, where every aspect of the game can be attractive to the player.

SBC: Digitain recently obtained a license to enter the Greek market. What are your plans for Greece, and are you actively looking for partnership opportunities?

HS: Setting foot in Greece is an enormous milestone for Digitain, and it gets us one step further into the European market. It’s one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing regulated markets, which is perfect for our exemplary products like Sportsbook and Centrivo platform to shine.

Thanks to this licensing, we plan to enhance our presence in the region with even more trustworthy partners using our award-winning solutions.

SBC: You will be exhibiting at SBC Summit in Lisbon between September 24-26. What can delegates expect from the Digitain stand, and how will you capture attention on the busy floor?

HS: Exhibiting at the SBC Summit is always a pleasure and an honor! It’ll be the first time it’s held in Portugal, which makes it even more exciting. Our expectations are high since the SBC is now bigger than ever, with an astounding number of attendees. It’s all the more opportunities to meet interesting people at our stand and create long-lasting partnerships.

For this SBC Summit, we’ve prepared some unique surprises. Since the event is in Portugal, we have the chance to have our brand ambassador, Luís Figo, join us. He’ll also have an exclusive press conference, and people will be able to meet him at our stand. To add a cherry on the cake, we’re organizing a raffle during the event! Everyone should follow our social media pages to learn more about it and get the news first.

SBC: What are Digitain’s plans for the rest of 2024 and heading into 2025?

HS: The Digitain train isn’t slowing down for the end of the year and the year after that! We plan on continuing our expansion in Europe and LatAm. These two markets are our main focus currently, yet we’re not forgetting about Asia and Africa. There will be new deals, enhanced products, new features, and anything that helps the various needs of our partners.