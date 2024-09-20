Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sport Generate CEO Simon Westbury chats to SBC News ahead of SBC Summit 2024 to discuss all things live gaming and esports betting. Westbury outlines Sport Generate‘s successes in 2024 and looks ahead to the week in Lisbon.

SBC News: What solutions does Sport Generate provide for operators and what problems do you help to solve?

Simon Westbury: Sport Generate’s high end boutique products solve many problems for operators. These include our market leading esports fully managed API product with its fresh and distinctive design coupled with official data straight from the rights holders, allowing operators to engage with the esports player. Our CyberMaster’s and Rocket Master’s Cup proprietary tournaments are always popular with our customers as they help fulfil their schedules with exciting, complementary and engaging content.

We recently did some analysis from our biggest partner and saw that from over 200 websites our CyberMaster’s product accounts for over 50% of turnover from less than 20% of total similar events on the platform. The odds feed product offers an ultra-low latency, flexible product to empower operators to ensure their sportsbooks are getting the best possible service.

SBC: Your table tennis and esports products have been popular with the industry so far – what are the main features of these offerings and what helps you stand out from the crowd?

SW: In a word, quality, the quality of our product is what sets us apart in a congested marketplace. We spent the last year fine tuning the product to ensure the highest levels of quality, be that in the sportsman, the integrity of the content, the studio and the streaming. All of this has combined to create a very popular and trusted product for our partners.

SBC: Particularly, Sport Generate’s table tennis product is a key differentiator. Why do you think this is so popular and how do you develop the product to be so engaging?

SW: I think it is fast paced and action packed with a high level of player skill and integrity. Today’s players wish engaging action, and with the multiple high-speed rallies across the table tennis net, it captures attention and excitement.

SBC: Often seen as complementary content for sportsbooks, table tennis and esports betting content can be key for player retention and customer engagement. What are the biggest considerations to make when making these engaging products for retention rather than acquisition?

SW: The secret to keeping the player engaged is by constant evolution and development of the product. The key answer to the question is in the engagement. The table tennis and esports products are constantly evolving, recently we added extra shifts to increase our coverage giving more engagement opportunities to the end users. Additionally, on a larger scale we are developing AI and AR for our table tennis products that will introduce micro betting opportunities amongst others. Therefore, giving our customers more touch points within the game to engage and be entertained.

SBC: Looking ahead to SBC Summit in Lisbon, what can attendees expect to see at the Sport Generate stand and how will you attract attention to your company?

SW: We have continued the theme from our previous exhibition this year, with a high-end sports bar feel, we will be distributing our trademark table tennis bats as well having many demo stations to show the attendees our market leading products

SBC: What can readers expect to see from Sport Generate throughout the rest of 2024 and heading into 2025? Are there any new products in the pipeline for example?

SW: Quite simply, we are looking to work towards the continuous improvement of our product range and hopefully more deals.