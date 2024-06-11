Paddy Power debuts first immersive game ‘Mansion Heist’ powered by Playtech

Share Facebook

Paddy Power has become the first online gambling brand to launch an immersive online game show, in partnership with Playtech.

Branded as ‘Paddy’s Mansion Heist’, the immersive game show co-developed by Playtech Live Casino studios has been launched for Paddy Power’s UK and Ireland customers.

Audiences were informed that, “Set within Paddy’s Mansion, the game show offers players the opportunity to pull off the ultimate heist.”

“The game culminates at Paddy’s legendary Vault, where players will be teased with scenes of Paddy’s shimmering gold. Participants can win up to a maximum of 4,000x their bet… however, it’s not going to be easy.”

Both Paddy Power and Playtech had worked on launching Mansion Heist for over a year, creating iGaming’s first immersive and large-scale studio game.

Kevin Kilminster, Chief Product Officer at Playtech, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with an iconic brand like Paddy Power, one of Playtech’s longest-standing partners, to launch Paddy’s Mansion Heist.

Bespoke games have become essential to cater to the evolving market demand for personalised, entertainment-led experiences. Mansion Heist delivers on the theatre and engagement that Paddy Power players have come to expect.”

Of distinction, Paddy’s Mansion Heist engages audiences with four live-action bonus rounds, hosted by in-studio presenters.

Players have the chance to bet on Paddy’s 54-segment wheel and explore the Mansion through a series of interactive rounds, stealing ‘lucrative loot’ from each room.

Paddy Power deems Mansion Heist as a key product launch, tied to the renewal of Playtech as its long-standing iCasino and live gaming supplier, a partnership renewed at the start of 2024.

Roisin Hogan, Commercial Director at Flutter, said: “PP Games’ longstanding partnership with Playtech has led us to developing one of our most exciting games ever – Paddy’s Mansion Heist. This game represents Playtech’s and PP Games’ commitment to innovation and delivering an unparalleled customer experience. We are thrilled to bring this exciting game to market.”