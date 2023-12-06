HappyHour.io appoints Patrick Soric as Investment & Portfolio Partner

Share Facebook

HappyHour.io has confirmed the appointment of Patrick Soric as Investment & Portfolio Partner of the Malta-based igaming venture capital fund.

An expert in corporate finance and private equity, Soric holds a distinguished career in investment banking in which he served as a former partner of Danske Bank (2018-2022) and Luxembourg’s Union Bancaire Privée (2022-2023).

HappyHour.io cited: “As Investment & Portfolio Partner, Patrick will leverage his expertise to enhance HappyHour’s investment strategies and contribute to the overall success of the organisation.”

Robin Reed, Managing Partner at HappyHour, welcomed Soric’s addition to the team. “We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the HappyHour team. His extensive experience in investment banking aligns with our vision for the future. Patrick’s expertise and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Patrick Soric’s appointment comes at a significant juncture for HappyHour.io, as the firm expands its portfolio in 2024. His expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s investment and portfolio strategies, driving innovation, and ensuring the delivery of exceptional value to HappyHour’s partners and shareholders.

“I am thrilled to join the HappyHour family and look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues,” Soric commented on joining HappyHour.io