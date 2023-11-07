GR8 Tech secures certificates for ‘top-notch security’

Share Facebook

GR8 Tech has secured a boost to its igaming operations by securing the PCIDSS v.4.0 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, verifying best practice regarding payments.

The Cyprus-based international technology provider asserted that the accreditations underpin its ability to safeguard sensitive data and ‘potential threats and vulnerabilities’.

In the case of PCI DSS, the certificate states that GR8 Tech handles credit card information in a safe environment and adopts strong measures of financial data protection.

The second certificate, meanwhile, sets criteria for establishing, implementing, examining and improving an organisation’s information security protocols and ensures confidentiality, integrity and availability of data assets and digital processes.

Dmytro Pihul, GR8 Tech Head of IT Compliance, said: “Obtaining PCI DSS and ISO 27001 certifications means top-notch security for our customer data. It solidifies our commitment to maintaining the highest level of data integrity and operational excellence.”

The accreditations come as GR8 Tech seeks to maintain momentum on its own technological development, with CEO Evgen Belousov outlining the firm’s 2023 achievements at the SBC Summit Barcelona in September.

Speaking to SBC at the event, Belousov noted three key trends he believes will define the gambling industry moving forward – taxation, regulation, and safer gambling – whilst also discussing the launch of the firm’s sportsbook and casino platforms.

Two months later, as the firm received its latest certifications, the CEO remarked: “As a lifetime partner to operators, we understand the significance of trust and professionalism, and acquiring these certifications is essential to enhance our business proposition.”