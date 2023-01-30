Digitain expands focus with Paydrom payments gateway launch

Share Facebook

As the firm eyes up a wider operational focus and enhanced standing in multiple markets in 2023, Digitain has launched a payments division, Paydrom.

A ‘cutting-edge’ payment gateway, the new service has been designed to speed up, improve the safety and enhance the convenience of online transactions, with a range of add ons specifically targeting betting firms.

Digitan has integrated Paydrom with ‘various international providers’, meaning the gateway can transact using over 400 payments methods globally, whilst aiming to provide its operator partners with ‘seamless and secure’ local payment options.

Arin Andriazian, Chief of Payment Product at Digitain, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Paydrom to the market. We have created a comprehensive payment gateway that covers all the needs of operators. By continually expanding our global portfolio, we believe Paydrom will be a refreshing addition in the world of online payments.”

Breaking down its new gateway further, Digitain added that it has incorporated ‘customisation options’ into Paydrom, to diversify the experience for operators.

This includes a ‘wide variety’ of payment processing solutions, including card payments, e-wallets, bank transfers and cryptocurrency.

The launch is Digitain’s second major expansion announcement of the year, following the opening of its new Bucharest office in early January.

The Armenian technology company aims to use its Romanian foothold as a base for betting and gaming professionals to support its clients with igaming products, content and services.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve, and the opening of our new Bucharest office is a testament to this commitment,” Digitain Founder Vardges Vardanyan said at the time.