Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Having identified cyber-security as a major concern for the continent’s gambling sector, the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has moved to enhance its oversight in 2023.

The pan-European gaming trade association announced this week that Belgium’s Napoleon Sports and Casino had become the latest member of its expert committee on cyber-security.

In doing so, Napoleon has become the first operator outside of EGBA’s cross-border membership base to join the committee, which works to facilitate industry cooperation on cyber security issues across Europe.

“Providing a trusted and safe environment to our players is one of Napoleon’s strategic priorities,” remarked Tom De Clercq, Executive Director of Napoleon Sports and Casino.

“Ensuring the security of their data is a critical element contributing to that objective. Today’s increasingly complex and interconnected online gambling environment requires a coordinated response to prevent and respond to cyber-attacks.

“Napoleon joined EGBA’s cyber security expert group to exchange best practices and help drive initiatives within the industry that combat online threats and provide a safe, secure, and protected entertainment environment to players.”

Comprising cyber experts from prominent online gambling firms, underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the group is open to all European companies, both EGBA and non-EGBA members.

Firms just need to prove that they comply with ‘certain principles’ to maintain high standards in cyber security to join, and work towards the committee’s objective of promoting high cyber security standards.

EGBA formed the group in March of last year, after the group identified what it believes are several key threats to betting security, such as odds/price scraping and player account takeovers using bots.

The group’s aims are to share and implement best practice, identify the latest online security threats, resolve potential security vulnerabilities and prevent cyber incidents.

Commenting on Napoleon’s addition to the expert group, Maarten Haijer, Secretary General, EGBA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Napoleon Games as the newest participant to EGBA’s industry group on cyber security and welcome their expertise, particularly of the Belgian market.

“The group is a valuable platform for operators to share practical information and solutions about the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities and contribute to a more joined-up industry approach to cyber security. Interested operators should contact us if they wish to be considered for participation to the group.”