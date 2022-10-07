Continent 8 appoints Brian B Koh as CCO for global solutions

Share Facebook

Continent 8 Technologies has confirmed the appointment of Brian B Koh as new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the dedicated IT management and security solutions provider for the global igaming sector.

A seasoned tech sales and business development executive, Koh joins Continent 8 from Syntax Group, where he formally served as Executive VP overseeing the commercial strategy of IT support systems for multinational businesses.

Koh remarked: “I am thrilled to join Continent 8 and its highly talented team as the business continues to grow and demand for its powerful suite of solutions increases.

“The opportunity to work with such a highly respected brand was one that I simply couldn’t turn down. Continent 8’s customer base and reputation in the industry is second to none, and I look forward to playing my part in the next chapter of Continent 8’s success story.”

Koh will be tasked with revamping Continent 8’s ‘go-to-market’ strategy for its managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security solutions, customised for the scale demands of global gambling incumbents.

He will further be tasked with leading the firm’s commercial planning and business development networks for new LatAm markets and the group’s continued expansion of tailored services for US wagering partners active in 24 regulated states.

Joining Continent 8’s senior leadership team, Koh will be based in New York and report directly to company CEO Michael Tobin, who commented: “We have a world-class team at Continent 8 and our headcount has grown significantly over the past few years to ensure we remain at the top of our game. Brian is a significant addition to our team and comes at an exciting time for the organisation.

“Brian has been tasked with overseeing our expansion, a job that he is undoubtedly the best person to take on. I look forward to working with him closely moving forwards.”